Yeh Rishta Kya Kehelata Hai Weekly Update: Sirat and Ranveer to come face to face!

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehelata Hai Weekly Replace

Star Plus’s longest-running present, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehelata Hai has all the time maintained it’s place within the TRP chart. With the present given the title of longest-running present in ITV historical past, it has gone by way of technology and technology of tales. When Kartik and Naira had been launched the present was given some freshness and led to it’s recognition amongst youngsters. With the present going by way of varied seperation and reunion tracks of Kartik and Naira. The largest separation observe began when the present makers determined to revamp the present and finish an period to start out with one other. Naira was seen encountering a lethal accident and was proven useless. Although the makers haven’t proven the physique of Naira to maintain her comeback open. The viewers are until date hoping for his or her pretty character Naira to return. With Naira gone the brand new supposedly feminine lead was introduced in as Sirat who’s a boxer and a glance alike of Naira. There on the observe of Kartik and Sirat began which raised questions on Kartik’s love for Naira by the viewers.

With the forged of the present yeh rishta kya kehlata hai, importing tales on their social media. It was seen the forged has gone to a brand new location to shoot for the present and the capturing of Kartik and Sirat’s sagai has began. Throughout the subsequent week if the tempo is maintained the sagai will likely be telecasted too.

This week of the present began with Ghangaur celebration and because it was first ghangaur for Sirat and Kartik, the Goenkas make it grand. The week ended with excessive voltage drama of Ranveer seeing Sirat. With so many sub tracks now opened it will likely be a delight to see additional episodes of subsequent week.

This week, Sirat and Kartik rejoice Gangaur and even Ranveer is seen on the identical venue celebrating Gangaur and conserving quick for Sirat. Kartik and Ranveer have already met and Kartik wished Ranveer luck to search out her girl love. Right here, Sirat and Ranveer felt one another’s presence however couldn’t meet. In the course of the puja, Kartik remembers Naira whereas Sirat imagines Ranveer by her facet. Then again even Ranveer imagines Sirat doing the puja with him. Devyani was seen shocked seeing Sirat as she appears like Naira. Kirti and Manish suppose it wierd that the entire household desires to make Sirat and Kartik wed so quickly.

Kartik was seen altering the venue of sagai as Sirat’s boxing venue modified. All of them are seen in a resort and the preparation for the marriage of Kartik and Sirat began. Kartik and Sirat ship their first wedding ceremony invite to god and the preparations begin on full fledge. Kartik was seen standing up for Sirat infront of Rhea when Rhea was exhibiting Sirat down. Sirat and Kartik had been seen going for gown buying in an designer retailer. The duo will spend cute moments collectively and in addition Sirat had revealed the entire story of her previous that how she was left at mandap by Ranveer. Kartik supported her.

Later, Naksh got here to know concerning the wedding ceremony and got here to the venue blaming the household. He scolded Kartik and referred to as Kartik’s love for Naira pretend. Rhea felt good to see Naksh like this. Naksh will get silent seeing Sirat however then he stated simply face matches with Naira however she isn’t Naira. Kartik and Sirat clarify to Naksh how they know Sirat isn’t Naira however for the youngsters they’re marrying. Naksh disapproves the marriage and goes. Right here, Ranveer noticed Sirat and he plans on to satisfy Sirat. Chandan tries to make him keep in mind his promise to Sirat that he woukd by no means see Sirat. However Ranveer is adamant to satisfy Sirat for as soon as.

Within the upcoming week, we will likely be seeing Kartik and Sirat coming shut and bonding. The hyperness of Naksh will stay the identical and he’ll strive his degree finest to cease the wedding. Whereas there are lots of who desires this marriage to occur the variety of individuals don’t need this to occur is extra in quantity. Ranveer who has noticed Sirat now will determine to search out Sirat and meet her for as soon as however deep down he expects Sirat to forgive him and are available again to him. Rhea who’s pleased seeing Naksh hyper and in opposition to this marriage, she may also begin planning to plot in opposition to Sirat. It is going to be fascinating to look at how Sirat handles Ranveer and the way the household manages to take this marriage ahead.

With viewers tweeting concerning the essence of Kartik gone as a consequence of him shifting ahead with Sirat, it will likely be fascinating to look at if the makers will take heed to the pleas of it’s expensive viewers. Sirat may appear like Naira however she is one other character along with her personal id, viewers will not be prepared to just accept Sirat as Naira or Sirat with Kartik as a pair. Will Ranveer be capable to meet Sirat? Will the sagai occur as per plans?

