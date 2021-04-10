ENTERTAINMENT

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 10th April 2021 Written Episode Update – Telly Show Updates

Avatar
By
Posted on
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 10th April 2021 Written Episode Update - Telly Show Updates


Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 10th April 2021 Written Episode Update, Written Update on tellyshowupdates.com

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 10th April 2021 Episode starts with Sirat putting Akshu to sleep. Kartik asks her to be ready for practice in the morning. She says I had to tell you something. Lav comes and says you forgot to mail the investor, Manish is calling you. Kartik says I will come. Sirat says I will talk tomorrow, go now, they are calling you. He asks what’s the matter, tell me. Sirat says nothing imp, I will talk to you tomorrow. She goes thinking its imp, but i m not finding a chance to say.

Sheela watches the tv. Rhea comes to call her. Sheela acts to sleep. She fools Rhea. Rhea says fine, sleep tonight, I will ask you tomorrow about the secret, I will find out. She goes. Sheela watches the tv again. Its morning, Sirat gets shocked seeing her lover. She asks what are you doing here. She wakes up from her dream. She says I have to tell this to Kartik. Nani says fine, tell him and end this chapter. Suwarna says we are going to the temple. Rhea says Sheela and I will go late. Suwarna and others leave. Rhea asks Sheela the secret. Sheela says I will talk to Mukesh and tell you, I m not lying. She goes. Rhea says I should prepare for the marriage, Sirat will be out and I will be the bride.

Kartik and Sirat have a talk in the car. He jokes. She smiles. Rhea gets troubled by the kids. She says give me some time, I will make it. She gets busy on a phone call. Kartik asks what did you want to tell me, we have time and chance, tell me, what is it.

Sirat gets hiccups. He says look upwards, sorry I m trying to distract, have water, I forgot to keep the water bottle, I will get it. Kairav says she is busy. Vansh says yes, she didn’t make anything for us, I don’t like her, she troubles Sirat. Sonu says just I can trouble my sister, not anyone else. Kairav says we will trouble her now. Kartik goes to get the water. He gets water and tries to stop her hiccups. The kids see Rhea using the mixer. They say the lid is loose, see what happens now. Rhea turns to see. The milk and chocolate gets over her. She falls down. She sits crying and asks the kids to help. They laugh. Sirat’s hiccups stop. Kartik says thank God, I was so worried seeing your hiccups, just tell me what is it. A man comes and asks him to help, drop him to the temple, his bride Namrata is waiting for him. Kartik recalls his times. He asks Sirat to come. Dadi and everyone come back. They ask Rhea what happened to her. Rhea says nothing. Sheela laughs. Suwarna asks the kids. They say we don’t know. They also laugh. Rhea goes.

Kartik asks the guy his name. The guy says I m Himanshu, we met in school for the first time. He tells his love story. Kartik asks where is your family. Himanshu says family didn’t agree, so I asked Namrata to marry this way, family accepts later on. She asks Kartik to stop the car. He says thanks, this temple is famous, the couple who visits here has a good tuning. Kartik asks him to go fast. He says we shall go now, coach is waiting. Sirat gets down the car. Kartik goes after her. She cries seeing the temple. She says I need to tell you about my past secret. Sheela says this secret will shock you. Kartik asks what secret. Sirat says there was a guy in my life. Sheela says it her love of madness. Rhea asks her to give all details.

Kartik says I don’t want to know any details, its okay. Sirat says I have to tell you. He says I don’t want to know your past, thanks for thinking to tell me. She says I have a burden on my heart, you don’t know anything about me. He says we will end this here. She says its wrong, you aren’t letting me say it. He says fine, tell me. She recalls the past and says I was so alone, I didn’t had anyone with me. FB shows some boys taunting her in the school. A boy comes and saves her. She says he had become my bodyguard, he used to take care of me, he used to understand me well. She cries.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 10th April 2021 Written Episode Update Precap:

Read Online Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 10th April 2021 Written Episode.Today Latest New Full Episode Serial ByStar PlusIndian Drama SerialYeh Rishta Kya Kehlata HaiComplete Show Full Written Update, Written Update of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 10th April 2021.

Telecast Date:10th April 2021
Distributed By :Star Plus And Hotstar

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
850
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
846
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
813
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
788
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
776
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
755
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
740
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
705
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions - The Boston Globe Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions - The Boston Globe
661
LATEST

Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions – The Boston Globe
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
661
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top