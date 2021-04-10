Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 10th April 2021 Written Episode Update – Telly Show Updates

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 10th April 2021 Written Episode Update, Written Update on tellyshowupdates.com
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 10th April 2021 Episode starts with Sirat putting Akshu to sleep. Kartik asks her to be ready for practice in the morning. She says I had to tell you something. Lav comes and says you forgot to mail the investor, Manish is calling you. Kartik says I will come. Sirat says I will talk tomorrow, go now, they are calling you. He asks what’s the matter, tell me. Sirat says nothing imp, I will talk to you tomorrow. She goes thinking its imp, but i m not finding a chance to say.
Sheela watches the tv. Rhea comes to call her. Sheela acts to sleep. She fools Rhea. Rhea says fine, sleep tonight, I will ask you tomorrow about the secret, I will find out. She goes. Sheela watches the tv again. Its morning, Sirat gets shocked seeing her lover. She asks what are you doing here. She wakes up from her dream. She says I have to tell this to Kartik. Nani says fine, tell him and end this chapter. Suwarna says we are going to the temple. Rhea says Sheela and I will go late. Suwarna and others leave. Rhea asks Sheela the secret. Sheela says I will talk to Mukesh and tell you, I m not lying. She goes. Rhea says I should prepare for the marriage, Sirat will be out and I will be the bride.
Kartik and Sirat have a talk in the car. He jokes. She smiles. Rhea gets troubled by the kids. She says give me some time, I will make it. She gets busy on a phone call. Kartik asks what did you want to tell me, we have time and chance, tell me, what is it.
Sirat gets hiccups. He says look upwards, sorry I m trying to distract, have water, I forgot to keep the water bottle, I will get it. Kairav says she is busy. Vansh says yes, she didn’t make anything for us, I don’t like her, she troubles Sirat. Sonu says just I can trouble my sister, not anyone else. Kairav says we will trouble her now. Kartik goes to get the water. He gets water and tries to stop her hiccups. The kids see Rhea using the mixer. They say the lid is loose, see what happens now. Rhea turns to see. The milk and chocolate gets over her. She falls down. She sits crying and asks the kids to help. They laugh. Sirat’s hiccups stop. Kartik says thank God, I was so worried seeing your hiccups, just tell me what is it. A man comes and asks him to help, drop him to the temple, his bride Namrata is waiting for him. Kartik recalls his times. He asks Sirat to come. Dadi and everyone come back. They ask Rhea what happened to her. Rhea says nothing. Sheela laughs. Suwarna asks the kids. They say we don’t know. They also laugh. Rhea goes.
Kartik asks the guy his name. The guy says I m Himanshu, we met in school for the first time. He tells his love story. Kartik asks where is your family. Himanshu says family didn’t agree, so I asked Namrata to marry this way, family accepts later on. She asks Kartik to stop the car. He says thanks, this temple is famous, the couple who visits here has a good tuning. Kartik asks him to go fast. He says we shall go now, coach is waiting. Sirat gets down the car. Kartik goes after her. She cries seeing the temple. She says I need to tell you about my past secret. Sheela says this secret will shock you. Kartik asks what secret. Sirat says there was a guy in my life. Sheela says it her love of madness. Rhea asks her to give all details.
Kartik says I don’t want to know any details, its okay. Sirat says I have to tell you. He says I don’t want to know your past, thanks for thinking to tell me. She says I have a burden on my heart, you don’t know anything about me. He says we will end this here. She says its wrong, you aren’t letting me say it. He says fine, tell me. She recalls the past and says I was so alone, I didn’t had anyone with me. FB shows some boys taunting her in the school. A boy comes and saves her. She says he had become my bodyguard, he used to take care of me, he used to understand me well. She cries.
