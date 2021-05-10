Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 10th May 2021 Written Episode Update: Kartik Protects Ranvir and Sirat

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 10th May 2021 Written Episode, Written Update on TellyUpdates.com

The Episode starts with Ranvir asking Sirat about Kartik. He says he is a nice man, he has a good family and business. Sirat says you didn’t let me think. He asks what’s there to think, you like him right. She takes the ring and leaves. Ranvir stops her and asks her to listen. Kartik comes and asks them to sit in the car, their lives are in danger. He says Ranvir, Chandan called you many times, you didn’t answer, so he called me. He tells them. Ranvir says Chauhan is doing this, I m not scared of him, I m his blood, I will not go. Sirat says we will not run away by his fear. Kartik says you saved yourself and Sirat once, come and sit in the car, keep this bravery and foolishness aside. Kartik and Ranvir open the car door for her. Sirat looks at them. Kyun….plays…. She goes to Kartik’s side. They leave in the car. Sirat sees the ring and cries. Kartik thinks of Kairav. Ranvir sees them.

Chandan calls Ranvir and says your dad’s men are finding you and Sirat. Ranvir says let them come, I will see them. Chandan says don’t be mad, take care of Sirat. Ranvir says stop the car, I have to go. Kartik says you won’t go anywhere. Ranvir gets down the car. Kartik stops the car and says you would have got hurt. Ranvir asks Kartik to take Sirat along, he has to meet Chauhan. Kartik says no, you are in anger, you should talk to him calmly to convince him, come with us. Ranvir says I don’t want your family to have objection, Chauhan’s men can come here, your family can fall in trouble. Kartik says you will be here to handle them. Ranvir says I didn’t talk to him since 2 years, but now I have Sirat, I want to go to him with Sirat and tell him that I m not scared. Kartik says don’t be mad, what will you do if the same thing happened, you had the bullet, you both got saved, if Sirat gets shot then, what will you do, your dad is still the same, you both are safe here. Ranvir says I want to take Sirat’s responsibility. Kartik says she is someone else’s responsibility also, she is Nani’s, Kairav’s and my responsibility also, what will I answer Kairav, please sit in the car. They come to the hotel.

Kairav hugs Sirat and says I really missed you, I don’t like it without you. He greets Ranvir. He asks Sirat to make a wish, they will always be together. He says I m upset with dad. Sirat asks Kartik to hold it. Kairav makes a wish. Kartik leaves the wish bone. Sirat says do what’s best for us. Ranvir looks on. Kairav asks why are you saying this. Sirat says we have to pray, not order Lord. Kairav says mumma used to say that kids can order Lord, he will do what we say. He takes Sirat with him. Nani sees Ranvir. She cries and goes. Sirat says I will meet Nani and come, you end your annoyance with your dad. Kartik says you are a good boy, don’t be upset. Ranvir asks Kairav to end his anger. Kairav says yes, you will stay here with us, right, we have to stay here till Kartik and Sirat’s wedding. Ranvir feels bad. Kartik thinks I can’t help you Kairav, we have to accept the truth. Sirat asks are you upset seeing Ranvir, stop, listen to me. Nani says forgive me, I didn’t tell you before, I did this for your betterment, Ranvir came to meet you but I didn’t let her. Manish waits for everyone. Rhea says I wish this delay is because of Ranvir. She sees Ranvir coming and smiles. Kairav says he is Kartik’s friend who got hurt. Suwarna asks how is your hand now. Ranvir says much better. Manish introduces himself and asks your name. Ranvir says Ranvir Chauhan. They get shocked. Kartik comes.

Nani asks what wrong did I do. Sirat asks why did you do that and why. Nani says I was angry on him. Sirat says you punished me, I trusted you a lot, I didn’t think you will hide anything from me. Nani says forgive me. She says why my dear ones cheat me always. She cries. Nani says I did a mistake. Sirat says I don’t understand what’s happening with me, you did wrong with me. Kairav says this is Vansh. Ranvir greets. Kartik comes and says he is Ranvir, he will stay here as my guest for some days. He asks Ranvir to come, he will show his room. They leave. Sirat says I misunderstood him for two years, his truth was something else, he got shot by his dad to save my life. Nani gets shocked. Sirat cries and says I didn’t trust him, I hate myself and my thinking, why didn’t I trust my love, one who loves trusts too, I didn’t do that. She cries and goes. Ranvir says sorry. Kartik says don’t be sorry. Ranvir gets Chandan’s message. He says I will go and meet him. Kartik says don’t say you will run away. Ranvir says no, I will not leave Sirat now, even if I run, I will take Sirat along. He thanks Kartik. Sirat cries a lot and asks why can’t anyone see me happy.



Sirat says Ranvir made me wear this ring, this is the ring you made me wear, I have to choose one. Kartik throws Ranvir’s ring. She worries.

