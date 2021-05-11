Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 11th May 2021 Written Episode Update: Kartik Supports Sirat

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 11th May 2021 Written Episode, Written Update on TellyUpdates.com

The Episode starts with Manish asking what is Ranvir doing here, please update me, your silence irritates me. Kartik says you will get every answer, give me some time. Manish says no, what are you doing with Kairav and us, answer me, else I will ask them. Kartik says no, it will get awkward. Manish says its awkward for us also, its not easy. Kartik says its not easy for me, fine, sit, you have to hear it since the start. He tells everything.

Manish says you cleared their misunderstanding and got them here. Sirat looks on and cries. Manish claps and says amazing, I m really happy by your decision, well done, I knew my son is great, he forgets own happiness for others, I didn’t know you will become so great. Kartik asks why are you saying as if its my mistake. Nani says listen to me once. Sirat says no, I have a right to get upset on you. Manish asks what did you think about us, what about Kairav, what will you tell him, you said Ranvir will stay here until you think of your next step, what did you mean, will you marry Sirat or not. Kartik says don’t know, I can’t answer you, just Sirat can answer, her mental state isn’t fine, she can’t decide now, I know my Papa will understand this. He goes.

Sirat recalls Kartik’s words. She thinks of Ranvir, Kairav, Manish’s words. She sees Kartik and calls him out. She says I need to talk. He says me too, first you say. She says I have to choose between your and Ranvir’s ring, I chose this, don’t say anything, you did a lot for me, you got Nani’s operation done and also saved house, you always stood by me, its my turn also, I can’t leave you all, I can’t cheat them, if my love came back, then shall I forget all other relations, no, my place is in your heart. Manish says go and do her aarti, look at her maturity, she didn’t think of Kairav, I feel angry on myself. He goes. Suwarna cries. Rhea smiles.

Sirat asks Kartik to say something. He takes Ranvir’s ring and acts to throw. She worries. He says you lost your life when his memory went away, can you live when he gets away. He gives the ring back. He says we were going to have an arrangement marriage, a compromise happens when people lack something, you have everything now. She says but Kairav. He says I m his dad, he is my responsibility, you aren’t his mum, you are his Sirat, you can meet him even when you are with Ranvir, I can’t snatch your happiness for my son’s happiness, our marriage suited us before, but not now. She says you did a lot for me. He says don’t think so, do you still love Ranvir. She cries. He says don’t cheat your heart, few people get love, and very few get their lost love back, ask me, I can give my life also, but I know Naira won’t come back, Ranvir came back in your life, we have felt this pain, I don’t want you and Ranvir to feel this pain again. She says I m feeling guilty. He says I will handle Kairav.

She says his heart will break, I can’t tolerate that. He says if your heart breaks, I can’t tolerate that. Kairav says I m missing mumma. Vansh says don’t worry, you can hug Sirat. Suwarna looks on. Kairav asks can Sirat leave us, Kartik said on call that she will stay with one she loves. Sirat says its tough. Kartik says I will help you, I m feeling light, I had compromised for this marriage. She asks am I a burden on you. He says no, you are my friend, bit crack. She asks why. He says you met Ranvir after two years, you got him back, you are going to give a sacrifice, you should have fought with me that you will just marry Ranvir, no one else. She hugs him. He makes her away. He removes the ring and wears in other finger. She says I thought you will return it. He says no, I had worn it in friendship finger. She says yes, its our friendship band. He says compromise relation ends, heart relation ends. She says you are really nice. He says you can smile and say that, remember you have to get the national medal in boxing. She says that’s my dream. He says leave everyone, but not that dream, I m with you to support. She says I like you even more. He says run and go to your Ranvir. She says I also feel light, you have to keep friendship all life. He jokes. They smile.

Kairav says if she goes, then I will get sad like before. Vansh says don’t think so, think that Sirat will always stay with us. Kairav says yes, I feel scared, I get pain in heart and get dizzy. Suwarna thinks Kartik will never stop Sirat, but someone has to say something for Kairav’s sake. Kartik asks Sirat to go, Ranvir would be waiting. She whistles. She says you changed my tone after coming in my life. He says you are a big drama queen, go before Ranvir breaks my other car. She goes. He goes other way. She turns to see him. He says I explained Sirat, how will I explain Kairav.

Precap:

Manish asks what drama is happening here. Kartik says matter ended. Manish says matter started now, Kairav doesn’t know it, when he knows that Sirat is going to marry his BF, what will he go through. Kairav hears this and gets shocked.



Update Credit to: Amena