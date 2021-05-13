Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 13th May 2021 Written Episode Update: Kairav ​​accepts Sirat and Ranvir’s relation

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 13th May 2021 Written Episode, Written Update on TellyUpdates.com

The Episode starts with Kartik seeing his family. Manish says you promised big things about Kairav, did you forget, you said you are worried for him. Kartik asks Manish to please stop. Ranvir says Sirat proved that she cares for Kairav, she will stay here with you until he gets fine. Manish asks what option she has, she has no house to go, our house is a Dharamshala, anyone can come and go anytime. Kartik asks him not to make it a big issue. Manish says I can see that she doesn’t care for Kairav, she called her BF here. Kartik says stop blaming her, its no one’s mistake. Manish says be thankful that Kairav doesn’t know about it, did anyone think that if Kairav knows that Sirat is marrying her BF and is going away, what will he go through. Kairav hears this and drops the painting. Sirat sees him and calls out. Kartik says he was here, it means he has heard our talk. Kairav runs out of the hotel. He recalls Sirat.

Kartik and Sirat look for him and ask him where is he. She recalls playing hide and seek with him. Everyone look for him. Kartik says he is nowhere. Ranvir looks on and says sorry Sirat, its all my mistake, I had come to make you happy, but Kairav went missing because of me, I have to find him. Kairav sits on the roadside and cries. He says God doesn’t love me, he snatched my mum and now sending away Sirat. Kartik shouts Kairav, where are you. He says I will go out and see. Sirat says guard said he didn’t go out. Kartik says maybe he didn’t see. Ranvir gets Kairav. Kartik says I was so scared, you know. He hugs Kairav and says don’t do this again. Kairav goes. Suwarna asks where did you get him. Ranvir says where I had thought, when I used to run away in childhood being upset with my family, I used to go to particular places. Kartik thanks him. Ranvir says so sorry. Sirat asks what will we tell him. Kartik says we will talk to him tomorrow. Its morning, Kartik comes to Kairav.

He thinks I m sorry, I can’t see you hurt and upset. He says we will get your story book, it has solution to all the problems. Kairav says mumma gave me that book, I remember all the stories, ask me anything. Kartik say we love a friend, our friend loves someone else, should we let our friend go away. Kairav says yes, friends stay in our heart, mumma said that if we love someone, then we let them go freely, our love gets them back. Kartik says then we should let Sirat go. Kairav says she is our family, you and Sirat are going to marry. Kartik says no, we won’t marry now, we should marry the one we love, Sirat loves someone else. Kairav says mumma used to say we have to become good boy, God will listen, but God isn’t listening, he took my mumma and now Sirat. Kartik hugs him and says God is explaining you that you should learn sharing. Sirat looks on. Kartik says she will always be your Sirat. Sirat says I will always love you and come whenever you call me. Kairav asks anytime. She says yes. Kairav says call him whom you are marrying. Kartik says meet him later. Kairav says I want to know if he would care for Sirat like you do. He goes.

Kartik and Sirat bring Ranvir to Kairav. Ranvir says bike buddy, you… Sirat says Ranvir can marry me if he passes this test. Ranvir asks is there any chance to bribe. Kairav signs no. He interviews Ranvir. Sirat smiles. Kairav asks can you keep Sirat happy as Kartik does. Ranvir says no, I will keep her very happy. Kairav says okay, you passed the test. They smile. Sirat thanks Kairav. Ranvir says if I took this stress in college, then I would have become something, come for the bike ride. Kairav asks can I go. Kartik says yes, go. They see Nani. Kartik says you know they love each other since childhood, everything is fine, even Kairav accepted this relation, you also agree, please. Ranvir holds Sirat’s hand. Ranvir apologizes to Nani. Nani blesses them. Kairav says get the bike, I will just come, we will give good news to everyone. Nani thinks Sirat doesn’t know where her real happiness is, the day she knows it, she will regret a lot. Sirat thanks Kartik. Ranvir says Kairav was so worried, he agreed for Sirat’s happiness. Kartik says yes. Sirat says I m very lucky that many people care for my happiness.

Sirat comes to Kartik. He asks her to have something. She sees sweets and asks why did you keep this here, I don’t eat all this. He asks her to try. She says its about fitness, you know sweets is my weakness. He asks her to control, don’t eat. She says it hurts, its in front, but not mine. He says Kairav would be hurt too. She asks do I need to get away from him. Manish comes to Kairav. He asks did you hear about marbles. Kairav says yes, I never played. Manish says I will pull Kartik’s ears, come, follow me, you want to learn it. Kairav goes to play. Suwarna says Manish can’t see Kartik and Kairav’s pain, I miss my dad, there was a toy shop, me and my brother used to ask for toys, dad changed our route to distract us, Manish is trying to do the same. Kartik asks did you feel bad, but we are friends, Kairav accepted this relation, but he is a kid, he can get adamant again, what will we do then, you both will feel bad, I don’t want that, I found out about this hostel of best boxing institute. She says I will go today itself. He thanks her and says Kairav and you have to learn to stay separated.



Sirat says now I m not marrying you that you will lift my burden. Kartik takes her bag. She snatches the bag. Ranvir comes and takes her bag. Sirat leaves.

