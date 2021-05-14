Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 14th May 2021 Written Episode Update: Sirat bids bye to Goenka family

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 14th May 2021 Written Episode, Written Update on TellyUpdates.com

The Episode starts with Nani saying you think I will stay here after you go. Sirat asks will you come with me to the boxing camp. Nani says I will go to my home in Jaisalmer. Sirat says home is made by family, who do you have there. Nani says even here I don’t have anyone, you aren’t marrying Kartik now. Kartik hears this and says you stay with us, even if Sirat isn’t living here, you are Kairav’s pretty lady, at least be here till Sirat’s marriage. Nani hugs Sirat. Sirat says you are my family. Manish and Suwarna talk about Sirat. Manish says you should be happy that it happened as you wanted for Sirat, Kartik would have thought of everything, we will take care of Kairav, Sirat’s leaving will affect him badly, we will make sure that he stays cheerful.

Ranvir says the entire factory is of her, if I pack this for her, she will like it a lot, I packed that shoes as well, but it was from Kartik’s side,s she will wear the shoes given by me. He gets her message, I m going to the hostel, don’t call, I will tell you later. He thinks what’s this new story, who took this decision, Kartik or Sirat. Sirat says we are not marrying now that you are lifting my burden/bags. Kartik asks are you taunting me. She says yes. She sings Arere… and teases him. She takes her bag from him. He sings Tere jaisa yaar kahan… He asks her not to get upset and go. She says I m sad. He asks her to smile like this. He cheers her. She says you came to help me last time. He says Ranvir and I will always be there for you, you have to protect yourself, keep this please. She keeps the pepper spray. He takes her bag again. Dhaage me moti jaisa…plays… She pulls her bag. Sirat says we all will be affected by Sirat’s leaving, Kairav fell sick last time. Nani says I m also scared. Suwarna says yes, when mum’s need is felt, just mum is needed. Nani says like Sirat is needed for Kairav. Nani thinks Sirat came to help, but she made a relation of heart. Sirat says don’t make a sad face and send me. Kartik says you are crying. She says you should have told this to me. Kairav asks Sirat to come and join him. She joins him. They jump on the trampoline and enjoy. Everyone smiles.

Dil ke dehleezon….plays… Kartik records a video of them. Everyone dances. Ranvir is on the way. He says its better, there won’t be a problem in meeting her. He reaches the hotel and says I have reached, meet everyone and come to the gate soon. She checks his message and replies to ask won’t you come inside. He replies, no, Manish will create a scene again. She says crazy. Manish turns and looks at her. She laughs. She says I have to go, I have an imp match. Kairav says wait. He gets yoghurt. He says Dadi had fed this to me, its my fav flavor, blueberry. He feeds her. She thinks its a new start for you also, without me. She hugs him. He asks will you ever forget me. She asks will you forget me. He says no. She says do I have memory loss, I will never forget you. Suwarna asks Sirat to prepare for the match, then they will prepare for the marriage. Sirat meets everyone. She goes to Manish and says I m leaving, forgive me if anything went wrong. Manish says all the best. Ranvir comes there. Kartik sees him. Sirat smiles. Kartik goes to lift the bags. Ranvir takes the bags. He signs Sirat to come. She greets Kartik and leaves. Everyone gets sad. Kartik says trampoline is alone since a long time, anyone can join me. He takes Kairav with him to play. Sirat looks on and smiles. Nani thinks Sirat never lacked love, but family. Sirat and Ranvir leave on his bike.

Ranvir asks Sirat to come close to him. Fanaa….plays…. They enjoy the bike ride. Kairav thinks of Kartik. Ranvir shouts I m very happy today, I got my Sirat. Sirat says me too. He says remove the helmet and bag. He lifts her and dances. She laughs. He says very soon, we will get married, we will be together forever. They come to the boxing club. He says I will park the bike and come. He thinks to complete hostel formalities and then take her to the place where he planned the surprise. The girls congratulate Sirat for the engagement. They praise Kartik and call Sirat lucky. Ranvir says I m not feeling so bad as you, don’t worry, give me some time, I will also become cute like Kartik, keep the bags, I have a surprise for you, what numbers will you give to me and Kartik, I love you, I feel jealous. She says I won’t answer you. He asks whose numbers are more. She says it doesn’t matter, your love has won. He says promise me, you won’t give your heart to anyone else. She says don’t say nonsense. He says promise me, its better for you. Kartik plays with Kairav. He goes to Manish. He asks did I do right, to keep someone’s heart, we can’t break the other’s heart. Manish says you and your decision are right, what will happen ahead will be right too. Kartik hugs him.

Precap:

Ranvir says its just 5 mins left for the match, where is Sirat. Kartik brings Sirat there. Ranvir thinks who is with Sirat. He shouts and goes to beat Kartik.

Update Credit to: Amena