Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 15th April 2021 Written Episode Update: Sirat loves Kartik’s gift – TMT updates

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fifteenth April 2021 Written Episode, Written Replace on themiracletech.com

The Episode begins with Ranvir calling Kartik and saying we are going to take the only order, as a result of you could have given a beautiful order, we nonetheless worth feelings greater than enterprise. Kartik thanks him. Ranvir asks him to ship the dimensions, for whom is that this present, his girlfriend or spouse. Kartik says my fiancee, I’ll ship the deal with, you may ship anybody to ship. Ranvir says I’ll come to ship and meet an individual such as you, what identify to write down on it. Akshu cries. Kartik says ship the package deal, I’ll write the identify myself. Ranvir says what I couldn’t do for you, another person is doing this, I m glad to see it. Sheela says Mukesh remains to be my husband, I need to rejoice Gangaur, I don’t have any new garments, when you’ve got….. Suwarna nods. Sheela says its Sirat’s first Gangaur, I ought to prepare, if there may be any jewelry… Suwarna says sure. Sheela smiles decked him in jewelry. Suwarna will get a saree and jewelry for her. Sheela says its nice, I’ll modify, thanks. Suwarna goes. Sheela says she is a miser, she doesn’t need to give me something. She turns and sees Rhea. She asks did Mukesh inform about that man.

Sheela says he didn’t say. She goes. Rhea says Sirat and Kartik’s rasams are occurring, I can’t let this Gangaur get glad for Kartik and Sirat. Ranvir packs the footwear and gloves. She says I don’t know your identify, you might be particular for the one who’s giving this present to you. Nani and Sirat welcome Kartik. Nani says Sirat’s mum will apply the tika to Kartik and thrust back the dangerous sight. Suwarna says you might be her mum, you do it. Sheela says I m her mum, don’t snatch my proper, I spotted my mistake. Kartik says cease, I simply know Sirat’s Nani, its higher that she does this rasam. He says Sirat, Nani’s love and place can be double. Nani does the rituals. Yeh rishta….performs… He takes Sheela’s blessings. Vansh and Kairav just like the sweets. Dadi says I may even style it. Kartik feeds the sweets to Sirat. Sheela angrily goes. Rhea says we can be left watching this. Sheela says now Mukesh has to do one thing. She calls Mukesh. Sirat sits trying on the idols. Kartik comes. Manish seems at them. Sirat says I really feel good to sit down right here. Kartik says you might be mendacity, you might be scared that the idol might break. Ranvir is on the best way. Kartik asks Sirat to not discover a motive to get unhappy. Sirat says sorrow finds me, how does it look when one thing will get ruined within the final second. He recollects Naira’s loss of life.

He says Naira was very near me, nonetheless I couldn’t save her. He says you’d even have concern in your coronary heart. Ranvir asks for Goenka villa. A person guides him. Sirat says I really feel life will snatch issues from me. Ranvir reaches Goenka mansion. He messages Kartik that he has come. Kartik asks Sirat to go and verify, somebody has come, his leg bought numb. Sirat goes. He says I want she will get glad seeing the present. He additionally goes to see. Ranvir will get a name. Sirat’s dupatta will get caught there. She opens the gate. She says you, my Jaan… Dadi and Nani pray. Sirat asks Kartik to return and see, her old flame. She will get the present. She says that is my old flame, Mr. Gloveshwar. Ranvir leaves. Kartik involves search for him. Sirat likes the present. She says thanks for saving my love. He smiles. She says now I perceive why your leg was numb. He asks did you prefer it. She says so much. She checks the present. Bandhan aise banjate hai….performs…. She says its actually good, thanks so much, you might be so good. He says sufficient, don’t reward a lot that your old flame will get jealous.



Precap:

Ranvir says I’ve given the parcel to the safety guard. Kartik says you made an enormous favor, she desires to thanks.

Replace Credit score to: Amena