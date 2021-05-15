Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 15th May 2021 Written update: Kartik makes a tough choice

Yeh Rishta Kya kehlata Hai Spoilers, Upcoming Story, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on Justshowbiz.net

Today’s episode starts with Sirat asking Mauri why she is packing her bags. Mauri says if she is leaving than what she will do alone at Goenka house. She gets adamant to leave with Sirat. Sirat asks Mauri if she will accompany her to boxing camp. Mauri says she will go back to Jaisalmer. Kartik comes and stops Mauri from leaving. He asks Mauri to stay back with them until Sirat’s wedding. Mauri asks Sirat if she is not upset with her. Sirat says to Mauri that she is not, as she has none in family other than her.

There, Mainsh talks with Suwarna. Suwarna feels bad for Sirat. Mainsh worries for Kairav. In the meanwhile, Ranveer learns about Sirat leaving for hostel. He thinks who might have taken the decision, Kartik or Sirat? Ranveer takes tension for Sirat. There, Sirat doesn’t let Kartik pick her bags. Kartik gets adamant to carry Sirat’s bag. He gives pepper spray to Sirat for her safety. Sirat says to Kartik that her punch is enough to tackle the people. Kartik insist Sirat to keep the spray.

Ahead, Suwarna and Mauri worries what will happen post Sirat will leave. Sirat spends time with Kairav. Goenka’s play along with Sirat and Kairav. Kartik makes a video. Ranveer comes to receive Sirat. He thinks it is good Sirat is leaving as now there will be no restriction for meeting. Ranveer message to Sirat to come bidding adieu to Goenka’s. Sirat meets Goenka’s before leaving. Kairav feeds curd to Sirat and wishes her luck for her match. Suwarna and Mainsh too wishes good luck to Sirat.

Ranveer comes to take Sirat. He picks Sirat’s bag. Sirat leaves the place. Kartik to divert his mind plays with Kairav. Later, Ranveer asks Sirat to sit close to him. Goenka’s play with Kairav, Kartik and Vansh. Here, Sirat and Ranveer enjoy the ride (Fannah) song plays in the background. There, Suwarna feeds food to Kairav.

Ranveer gets happy getting Sirat back in his life. Sirat gets happy too. Afterwards, Ranveer decides to plan a surprise for Sirat. Girls at hostel praise Kartik and says Sirat is lucky to get a fiancé like him as he support her game too. Sirat feels bad. Ranveer asks Sirat to rate him and Kartik both. Sirat says to Ranveer his love won than there is no need of rating. Episode ends with Kartik asking Mainsh if he did right by sending Sirat. Mainsh supports Kartik in his decision. Kartik hugs Mainsh.

Precap: Ranveer waits for Sirat. Sirat comes on bike with Kartik. Ranveer gets angry on Kartik for taking Sirat on a bike ride. Kartik and Sirat stands shocked.