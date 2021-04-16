Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 16th April 2021 Written Episode Update: Sirat gets grateful to Kartik – TMT Updates

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai sixteenth April 2021 Written Episode, Written Replace on themiracletech.com

The Episode begins with Dadi and Nani making prayers. Ranvir calls Kartik and says I had delivered the reward to the guard, I hope you bought it. Kartik says sure, thanks for the favor, I want you can see the happiness on her face. Ranvir remembers Sirat. Sirat indicators him. Kartik asks him to speak to her. She takes the telephone. The decision disconnects. She says Lord has reduce our connection. Kartik says you may thank me now. Ranvir says I got here between, you must get that thanks. Sheela says I’ll handle your pores and skin, make up and hair, I gives you low cost, I’ll give a free therapeutic massage additionally. Dadi asks Suwarna to get Sheela’s therapeutic massage accomplished by Sirat. Suwarna smiles. Dadi says you bought advantageous now that you’re prepared to present a therapeutic massage. Sheela says I nonetheless have ache in my hand, I didn’t take care of my sorrow. She sees Sirat and acts. She goes. Dadi laughs. Sirat asks what was she doing. Nani says performing. Sirat says Sheela will hassle you. Dadi says we all know to take care of such individuals. Nani asks how did you get this. Sirat says Kartik acquired this for me. Suwarna asks Kartik to see the happiness on her face. Kartik says she acquired her past love, gloves. Suwarna says thanks.

Dadi says Kartik gifted gloves as a substitute jewelry. Sirat says this firm is known, Kartik acquired these gloves and sneakers for me, I’ll hold it protected. Chandan argues with Ranvir. He says you’ll run away by shutting this workplace if you realize the explanation, your total household is shifting to Udaipur. Ranvir will get shocked. Chandan says earlier than they attain you, I’ve to shift you from right here. Ranvir says I’ll shift, I can do something to keep away from seeing them. Chandan says I’ll let you know why they’re coming, Chauhan is combating elections from this state. Ranvir says he simply wins by honest and unfair means. Chandan says you may’t forgive him proper. Ranvir says his one resolution modified my life. Sirat drops the reward. She sees a yellow paper rose and cries. She says its precisely the identical like Ranvir used to make. She says I don’t have to consider him, Kartik acquired this reward for me, he left me, he by no means cared for me, if I attempt to transfer on, then I’ll get damage. She says I’ve to rise up, and make my previous away. Ranvir says fathers bless their sons, my dad gave me a curse, he snatched every little thing, he shall snatch this life and finish the story. Chandan says settle down. Ranvir says one will reap what he sows, he has snatched my life, I’ve snatched his son.

Kartik asks Sirat why did she get late. She says I had saved the reward correctly, its so expensive. He says you can have saved it in protected. Dadi asks him to come back. Sirat says he used to present me such presents. Kartik says you imply, him, presents are to present happiness, this factor offers you happiness, if he gave you bindi or kajal, you then would have punched him, I wished to reward one thing girly, I believed first reward ought to be memorable. She says you get full marks. Kairav comes and says we could have a contest to brighten the idol, I’ll give reward to the winner. Sirat says sure, it can convey pleasure. Kartik says its not nationwide degree boxing battle, simply adorning the idol. Nani says we’ll see that later, come for puja. Dadi asks Kartik and Sirat to be collectively. Nani says you need to do puja collectively from now. Kartik remembers Naira. Sirat remembers Ranvir. Rhea sees the idols. She takes an idol and says I’ll adorn this properly. Kartik will get prepared. Aaoge phir…performs… Ranvir and Sirat additionally prepare. Kartik remembers Naira. He sees Sirat decked up and will get shocked.



Precap:

Kartik and Sirat dance with the household. They arrive to the temple for puja. Ranvir and Chandan additionally come there.

Replace Credit score to: Amena