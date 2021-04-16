Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 16th April 2021 Written Episode Update • TMT Serial Update

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai sixteenth April 2021 Written Episode Replace, Written Replace on themiracletech.com

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai sixteenth April 2021 Episode begins with Dadi and Nani making prayers. Ranvir calls Kartik and says I had delivered the present to the guard, I hope you bought it. Kartik says sure, thanks for the favor, I want you can see the happiness on her face. Ranvir remembers Sirat. Sirat indicators him. Kartik asks him to speak to her. She takes the telephone. The decision disconnects. She says Lord has lower our connection. Kartik says you possibly can thank me now. Ranvir says I got here between, it’s best to get that thanks. Sheela says I’ll deal with your pores and skin, make up and hair, I gives you low cost, I’ll give a free therapeutic massage additionally. Dadi asks Suwarna to get Sheela’s therapeutic massage finished by Sirat. Suwarna smiles. Dadi says you bought high quality now that you’re prepared to provide a therapeutic massage. Sheela says I nonetheless have ache in my hand, I didn’t take care of my sorrow. She sees Sirat and acts. She goes. Dadi laughs. Sirat asks what was she doing. Nani says performing. Sirat says Sheela will hassle you. Dadi says we all know to cope with such folks. Nani asks how did you get this. Sirat says Kartik bought this for me. Suwarna asks Kartik to see the happiness on her face. Kartik says she bought her past love, gloves. Suwarna says thanks.

Dadi says Kartik gifted gloves as an alternative jewelry. Sirat says this firm is known, Kartik bought these gloves and footwear for me, I’ll maintain it protected. Chandan argues with Ranvir. He says you’ll run away by shutting this workplace if you understand the explanation, your whole household is shifting to Udaipur. Ranvir will get shocked. Chandan says earlier than they attain you, I’ve to shift you from right here. Ranvir says I’ll shift, I can do something to keep away from seeing them. Chandan says I’ll inform you why they’re coming, Chauhan is preventing elections from this state. Ranvir says he simply wins by honest and unfair means. Chandan says you possibly can’t forgive him proper. Ranvir says his one resolution modified my life. Sirat drops the present. She sees a yellow paper rose and cries. She says its precisely the identical like Ranvir used to make. She says I don’t have to consider him, Kartik bought this present for me, he left me, he by no means cared for me, if I attempt to transfer on, then I’ll get damage. She says I’ve to stand up, and make my previous away. Ranvir says fathers bless their sons, my dad gave me a curse, he snatched all the pieces, he shall snatch this life and finish the story. Chandan says relax. Ranvir says one will reap what he sows, he has snatched my life, I’ve snatched his son.

Kartik asks Sirat why did she get late. She says I had stored the present correctly, its so pricey. He says you can have stored it in protected. Dadi asks him to come back. Sirat says he used to provide me such presents. Kartik says you imply, him, presents are to provide happiness, this factor provides you happiness, if he gave you bindi or kajal, then you definately would have punched him, I needed to present one thing girly, I believed first present must be memorable. She says you get full marks. Kairav comes and says we could have a contest to brighten the idol, I’ll give present to the winner. Sirat says sure, it should convey pleasure. Kartik says its not nationwide degree boxing battle, simply adorning the idol. Nani says we’ll see that later, come for puja. Dadi asks Kartik and Sirat to be collectively. Nani says it’s important to do puja collectively from now. Kartik remembers Naira. Sirat remembers Ranvir. Rhea sees the idols. She takes an idol and says I’ll adorn this nicely. Kartik will get prepared. Aaoge phir…performs… Ranvir and Sirat additionally prepare. Kartik remembers Naira. He sees Sirat decked up and will get shocked.



Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai seventeenth April 2021 sixteenth April 2021 Written Episode Replace Precap:Kartik and Sirat dance with the household. They arrive to the temple for puja. Ranvir and Chandan additionally come there.