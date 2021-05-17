



Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 17th May 2021 Written Episode Update, Written Update on tellyshowupdates.com

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 17th May 2021 Episode starts with Kartik asking Kairav can we go for tests. Kairav says I m ready, can we go on bikes. Suwarna says no, I don’t want. Kairav says you don’t have to go. Manish says she is much scared, she never came with me for a bike ride. She says I feel scared that bike can skid. Kartik says we will go on bike, you all come in the car. They leave. Sirat calls Suwarna and says Kairav has tests today, Kartik didn’t answer. Suwarna says they just left, Kartik is on the bike, Kairav insisted, all the best for the match. Sirat says I will call you later, they are calling me for breakfast. She ends call. She thinks why didn’t they tell me about tests. Surekha says Sirat shouldn’t call us now, Kairav should learn to stay without her, even her Nani should go. Suwarna says its a relation made of heart, she really worries for Kairav. Nani says even my old son would have not cared for me so much. She blesses Kartik. Kartik says thanks, come for the check up. Nurse comes to call Kairav. Kartik asks shall I come with you. Kairav says no, I m not scared, ask Nani. Nani says I m not scared, see these tattoos I got in my childhood. Kairav says how cool. They go for the tests. Kartik sees Sirat there.

He asks what are you doing here, you had a match. She says there is time, why are you getting Kairav’s tests done suddenly, tell me. He says he is fine, you go for the match. He gets a call. He goes. She prays for Kairav and Nani’s test results. Nurse comes and asks where is Kairav’s dad. Sirat says he is on a call. Nurse says there are two advance tests, sorry Mrs. Goenka, you have to sign on no objection form. Sirat says Kartik will sign. Nurse says it doesn’t matter if mom or dad signs. Sirat says no. Kartik comes. Nurse says your wife is refusing to sign on the form. Kartik says actually… He signs the form. Nurse goes.

Kairav comes. Sirat hugs Kairav and asks are you fine. She hugs Nani. Kartik says some mins are left for the boxing match. Sirat says I have to run. Ranvir looks for her. He says I got late, did she get upset, where did she go. He talks to Chandan. Chandan says no one can file the same tender as Chauhan. Ranvir says I have removed his roots since 2 years. Chandan says you have Sirat with you now, let him have the business. Ranvir says Chauhan sells sports good at a big price, poor students can’t buy it, let manager just do what he wants. He ends call.

Kairav asks Sirat not to worry, Kartik rides the bike safely as he rides a cycle. Kartik takes Sirat on his bike. She says Kairav said you ride it safe. Kartik asks do you think its unsafe. She says no. He says you have to go for the match, you are scared. She says no, I m saying for your sake. Ranvir says just 5mins are left for the match, where is Sirat. Kartik and Sirat come. Ranvir shouts you, how dare you …. Sirat stops Ranvir. Kartik turns. Ranvir sees Kartik and shakes hands. He says sorry, I had seen Sirat with someone else suddenly. Kartik says its okay, Sirat all the best. He leaves. Sirat asks why do you get angry all the best. Ranvir says I was jealous, but not with Kartik. She says you get jealous, what would Kartik think, he would feel bad. He says I had apologized to Kartik.

Kartik comes to Kairav. Kairav jokes. Kartik asks what’s this box. Kairav says Sirat and I had ordered plants seeds for my project. Kartik asks how will we plant it here. Kairav says she spoke to the resort manager, she isn’t here, how will we do it. Kartik says its fine, we will do the plantation, when Sirat comes, she can also water the plant. Ranvir asks Sirat to smile now. Sirat scolds him. He says I didn’t know he is Kartik, I was looking for you. She says I went to meet Nani and Kairav. He says you should have told me, I would have taken you. She says Kartik also worried for the match and got me here.

Kartik and everyone enjoy the plantation. Yeh rishta kya…plays… Sirat says Kartik stood for me and fought Mukesh and locality people, how can anyone have such a good friend, you did this with him. Ranvir says I m sorry, will you kill me now. He does sit ups. He says I m scared and look like a dry tree leaves. She says how can I forget, I have to go to Kairav, I promised him that I will do the plantation with him at the resort. He says it will be night in some time. She says its last day. He says then he would have done it without you. She says he will wait for me. He says its dark now, he may do it tomorrow. She says yes, I went twice in two days, what will they think. He says you think about it, you have match practice tomorrow, I will pack your bag.

Its morning, Sirat jogs. She gets her coach’s call. She asks what about my practice, its not right. Manish says its real seeds, not magical that tree will come in a day. Kairav says it happens in cartoon. Kartik says it will happen in some days. Manish says we will stay here until painting finishes at home. Kairav says it was the best school project, I had much fun. Sirat comes and surprises Kairav. Kairav runs and hugs her. He says we had put many plants yesterday, it was fun. Vansh says we missed you. Sirat hugs Nani. Kartik smiles. Sirat says sorry Kairav, I remembered it, so I… Surekha says we submitted the project at night, it was no need to bring these plants. Kartik says Sirat did good to get the plants, Kairav show her the same plot and put these plants there. Sirat and Kairav go. Manish says I don’t like her coming back again and again, how will Kairav forget her. Kartik says yes, but Kairav would feel bad if she doesn’t come, I want him to accept truth and move on, its happening. Manish says I don’t think so, Kairav’s thinking can change anytime, I can’t argue with you always.



Precap:



Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 18th May 2021 17th May 2021 Written Episode Update Precap:Ranvir says your hand broke last time, you won’t practice with Vinay, he is a male boxer. Kartik asks her not to leave the practice, its her decision.

Read Online Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 17th May 2021 Written Episode.Today Latest New Full Episode Serial ByStar PlusIndian Drama SerialYeh Rishta Kya Kehlata HaiComplete Show Full Written Update, Written Update of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 17th May 2021.

Telecast Date:17th May 2021

Distributed By :Star Plus And Hotstar