Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 19th April 2021 Written Episode Update: Kartik and Sirat’s Gangaur – TMT Updates

The Episode begin with Kartik seeing Sirat. Kairav says you look so good. She says I believed I m wanting bizarre, observe and hoodie swimsuit me. Kairav says that’s for sports activities, this garments are for puja. She asks how do I look. Kartik says you look good. He misses Naira. Kairav says Sirat, I’ll click on your pictures. He takes Kartik’s telephone. Sirat poses with a pot. Kartik laughs. She asks what occurred. He asks who pose with a pot. She says I’ve seen many individuals posing with a pot. He says you be the identical, no must strive something totally different. She asks why did you make me put on these garments. He says garments are in response to the scenario, not individual. Kairav asks her to make her fav pose. She makes the boxing punch pose. Kartik clicks pics. Kairav says we are going to click on selfie. Akshu comes. Kartik takes her and provides her to Sirat. Kartik clicks selfies. Rhea appears to be like on.

Sheela passes by. Rhea stops her and says the tackle you gave is incorrect. Sheela says Mukesh can’t give me incorrect tackle, perhaps somebody gave him incorrect tackle. Rhea argues. She says Manish additionally desires me to grow to be Kartik’s spouse, should you don’t give me Ranvir’s tackle, I’ll inform the whole lot to Kartik, he’ll oust you from right here and Jaisalmer’s home. Sheela says no, I’ll speak to Mukesh. Kairav asks Sirat to brighten the idol effectively and win the competitors. Rhea says sorry Kairav, Sirat can’t win on a regular basis. Dadi talks to pandit on name. Nani says as soon as Sirat will get settled, I can die in peace. Dadi asks her to not say so. She makes a pleasant hand shake.

She says tilak will occur, the whole lot will occur, don’t discuss dying. Kartik comes and says I believe we should always speak to Naksh as soon as, he ought to learn about Sirat. Dadi says he isn’t right here, he has gone to ayurvedic heart for therapy. He says then lets cease this. She says no, I’ll speak to them tomorrow. He says high-quality. Kairav sees the women adorning the idols. He says no dishonest. Gayu says Naira obtained decked up effectively, she appears to be like the identical like earlier than. Kartik remembers Naira. He asks Kairav how is Sirat wanting. Kairav says totally different, she isn’t like mumma or Sirat. Kartik says sure. Sirat punches his hand. He says I believe I’ll make a bodysuit to remain round you. She laughs. He says don’t fear, I received’t allow you to get troubled. Dadi says come on, beautify the idols, sing some tune. She sings prem ka aisa rang…..performs….

Everybody sings and dances. Dadi offers Sirat’s hand to Kartik. All of them dance. Everybody decorates their idols. Ranvir decorates his idol. Chandu comes and asks him to not be caught on Sirat. Ranvir says you received’t perceive, go away me, you fall in love and see, you received’t must ask. Chandu jokes. Ranvir says high-quality, I can’t overlook Sirat, you do one factor, go away me. Chandu asks are you mad, you might be my life’s first buddy. Ranvir says you may’t go away friendship, how can I go away love, I liked Sirat, I fought my household and left them, you supported me and got here after me. Chandu asks him to place the automotive in gear, not impartial, race it. Ranvir tickles him. Chandu says you’ve made a great idol. Kairav and everybody see the idols. Rhea sees the value tag on the fabric. She thinks they’ll know that I obtained this material from outdoors.

She goes and hides the tag. Gayu asks Kairav to say. Kairav says choose’s result’s prepared, however public voting is left. Dadi says I like Rhea’s idol lots. Dadi says I like Suwarna’s idol. Suwarna says I like Gayu’s. Rhea says sorry however I like mine. Sirat says nobody took my title, am I out of competitors, can’t I bribe the choose. Kairav says you may, however not in puja competitors. She asks what’s the use then. Kairav asks Manish about his vote. Manish say that black one. Kartik says that’s Sirat’s idol. Kairav says remaining result’s prepared. Everybody will get excited. Sirat holds Kartik’s hand and says you additionally pray that my idol wins, I didn’t get any prize in girly issues, I will probably be glad if I win this time. Kartik appears to be like at her. She smiles.

