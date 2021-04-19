Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 19th April 2021 Written Episode Update • TMT Serial Update

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai nineteenth April 2021 Written Episode Replace, Written Replace on themiracletech.com

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai nineteenth April 2021 Episode begin with Kartik seeing Sirat. Kairav says you look so good. She says I believed I m trying bizarre, observe and hoodie go well with me. Kairav says that’s for sports activities, this garments are for puja. She asks how do I look. Kartik says you look good. He misses Naira. Kairav says Sirat, I’ll click on your images. He takes Kartik’s telephone. Sirat poses with a pot. Kartik laughs. She asks what occurred. He asks who pose with a pot. She says I’ve seen many individuals posing with a pot. He says you be the identical, no must strive something completely different. She asks why did you make me put on these garments. He says garments are in keeping with the scenario, not individual. Kairav asks her to make her fav pose. She makes the boxing punch pose. Kartik clicks pics. Kairav says we’ll click on selfie. Akshu comes. Kartik takes her and provides her to Sirat. Kartik clicks selfies. Rhea seems to be on.

Sheela passes by. Rhea stops her and says the tackle you gave is fallacious. Sheela says Mukesh can’t give me fallacious tackle, possibly somebody gave him fallacious tackle. Rhea argues. She says Manish additionally needs me to turn out to be Kartik’s spouse, for those who don’t give me Ranvir’s tackle, I’ll inform every little thing to Kartik, he’ll oust you from right here and Jaisalmer’s home. Sheela says no, I’ll speak to Mukesh. Kairav asks Sirat to embellish the idol properly and win the competitors. Rhea says sorry Kairav, Sirat can’t win on a regular basis. Dadi talks to pandit on name. Nani says as soon as Sirat will get settled, I can die in peace. Dadi asks her to not say so. She makes a pleasant hand shake.

She says tilak will occur, every little thing will occur, don’t discuss dying. Kartik comes and says I feel we must always speak to Naksh as soon as, he ought to learn about Sirat. Dadi says he isn’t right here, he has gone to ayurvedic middle for remedy. He says then lets cease this. She says no, I’ll speak to them tomorrow. He says advantageous. Kairav sees the women adorning the idols. He says no dishonest. Gayu says Naira bought decked up properly, she seems to be the identical like earlier than. Kartik recollects Naira. He asks Kairav how is Sirat trying. Kairav says completely different, she isn’t like mumma or Sirat. Kartik says sure. Sirat punches his hand. He says I feel I’ll make a bodysuit to remain round you. She laughs. He says don’t fear, I gained’t allow you to get troubled. Dadi says come on, embellish the idols, sing some music. She sings prem ka aisa rang…..performs….

Everybody sings and dances. Dadi offers Sirat’s hand to Kartik. All of them dance. Everybody decorates their idols. Ranvir decorates his idol. Chandu comes and asks him to not be caught on Sirat. Ranvir says you gained’t perceive, depart me, you fall in love and see, you gained’t must ask. Chandu jokes. Ranvir says advantageous, I can’t neglect Sirat, you do one factor, depart me. Chandu asks are you mad, you might be my life’s first pal. Ranvir says you may’t depart friendship, how can I depart love, I cherished Sirat, I fought my household and left them, you supported me and got here after me. Chandu asks him to place the automobile in gear, not impartial, race it. Ranvir tickles him. Chandu says you may have made idol. Kairav and everybody see the idols. Rhea sees the value tag on the fabric. She thinks they’ll know that I bought this material from exterior.

She goes and hides the tag. Gayu asks Kairav to say. Kairav says choose’s result’s prepared, however public voting is left. Dadi says I like Rhea’s idol lots. Dadi says I like Suwarna’s idol. Suwarna says I like Gayu’s. Rhea says sorry however I like mine. Sirat says nobody took my identify, am I out of competitors, can’t I bribe the choose. Kairav says you may, however not in puja competitors. She asks what’s the use then. Kairav asks Manish about his vote. Manish say that black one. Kartik says that’s Sirat’s idol. Kairav says last result’s prepared. Everybody will get excited. Sirat holds Kartik’s hand and says you additionally pray that my idol wins, I didn’t get any prize in girly issues, I might be glad if I win this time. Kartik seems to be at her. She smiles.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai twentieth April 2021 nineteenth April 2021 Written Episode Replace Precap:Kartik and Sirat come to the temple. Ranvir comes there together with his idol.