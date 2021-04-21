Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 21st April 2021 Written Episode Update • TMT Serial Update

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai twenty first April 2021 Written Episode Replace, Written Replace on themiracletech.com

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai twenty first April 2021 Episode begins with Kartik saying sure, my fiancee is ready for me, I’ll pray that you just additionally get her who isn’t with you. Ranvir says then I can even pray that you’re right here together with your spouse once we meet subsequent time, I want she isn’t of anybody else until now. Sirat comes there. Ranvir goes. She says that man is asking for cash. Kartik says high quality, I’ll give the cash, have this chunri, a person bought this, he was taking it, its good I reached on time, you seem like a lady at the moment. She asks what’s this, lady is a lady. He says simply boxer, you keep in that mode at all times, generally you seem like a lady. She warns him. She makes smiling gestures. He asks what. She acts girly. He says sorry, I don’t need you to seem like a monkey. She says I can’t depart you.

She laughs and says pot…. She goes. Dadi asks Manish to not spoil his temper on the festive day. Manish says my son’s life is getting spoiled. Dadi says we felt the identical on Kartik and Naira’s marriage, however she modified our lives, she left us, we nonetheless reward her. Manish says I m certain that this time we’ll fail. She says depart few issues on Lord, Naira taught this. He says Naira had good values, she belonged to a great household, this lady is utilizing our helplessness, why doesn’t she get away. She says give her an opportunity. He says it will likely be a cheat for Kartik and us.

Naira sees Ranvir’s jeep. FB exhibits Ranvir exhibiting his bike to Sirat. She says motorbike. He says its a motorcycle, you aren’t cool, while you and I’m going on this bike, the world will get jealous. She ties a inexperienced material to the deal with. She says you and your bike shouldn’t get any dangerous sight. He says and my love additionally. He kisses her and take her on a trip. Kartik asks what occurred, there isn’t any one. She says nothing, I used to be pondering one thing, we’ll go. She stumbles. He holds her. He asks her to stroll rigorously. She thinks I want somebody gave me this recommendation earlier than, I’d haven’t flew. Kairav involves name them. Suwarna says Kairav is so glad wit Sirat.

Kartik says I really feel unhappy that Kairav simply wants his mum, not me, however its high quality. Dadi says Devyaani could be coming. Kartik asks why did you name her right here, I used to be going to speak to her. Dadi says Naksh and Bhabhimaa aren’t right here, I requested Kirti to get Devyaani. Suwarna says Kirti would have advised her that Sirat seems to be like Naira. Sirat performs with the pots as soon as once more. Kirti and Devyaani come. Devyaani will get shocked seeing Sirat and hugs her. Sirat says I m Sirat. Devyaani says Naira was born in my fingers, you’re Naira for me. Sirat says thanks Choti Dadi. Devyaani cries and says don’t know why Lord snatched Naira from us, keep right here now, please. Kartik says we additionally thought so, we needed to make a relation. Dadi says I’ve determined Kartik and Sirat’s marriage. Rhea will get unhappy. Kirti asks Kartik to come back for a chat. He goes to her. She asks did anybody pressure you for marrying her, her face matches Naira, you could really feel dangerous, however you’ll be able to always remember Naira and that accident, suppose once more. Kartik says I assumed nicely, simply assist me. Dadi asks them to start out the puja.

Everybody does the puja. Ranvir and Chandu are round. They hear the women singing. He says this was Sirat and my fav tune, we danced loads. Chandu says suppose I m Sirat, dance with me. Ranvir and Chandu dance. Sirat says inform me in case you are pondering of Naira, we’ll keep in mind her collectively, we’re pals now. Kartik says few issues can’t be shared. She says you’ll be able to share it with me if you’d like. He says sorry, it’s also possible to share issues with me, I’ve not seen your sorrow. She says we’ll really feel one another’s sorrow. Sirat misses Ranvir. Kartik thinks of Naira. Ranvir thinks of Sirat. Dadi asks Kartik and Sirat to do the immersion collectively. They do the ritual. Kartik says we’ve got to go anyway the place this water wave takes us. Ranvir does the rituals and thinks I’ll see how life assessments me. Sira thinks even if you happen to come again, I received’t meet you, I’ll transfer on. They immerse the idols and pray.



Precap:



Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai twenty second April 2021 twenty first April 2021 Written Episode Replace Precap:Sirat says you modified the engagement venue for my coaching goal. Kartik says marriage doesn’t imply compromising your desires. He falls within the pool and throws her out. She shouts save me, I can’t swim. He worries.