Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 22nd April 2021 Written Episode Update: Kartik surprises Sirat – TMT Updates

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai twenty second April 2021 Written Episode, Written Replace on themiracletech.com

The Episode begins with Sirat saying I m so offended, why did he ask me to pack baggage and are available right here, why. Nani is comfortable. Sirat asks why did Kartik get me right here, I had boxing observe. Nani says he would have considered one thing earlier than bringing us right here. Surekha asks why did we come right here. Manish says ask Kartik, who bought us right here, I’d haven’t come right here it mum didn’t make me swear. Children take pleasure in within the pool. Sirat comes and argues with Kartik. She asks why did you get me right here, my match is forward, I’ve boxing observe. Kartik exhibits the message. He indicators her. She sees the banner, concerning the boxing observe. She asks did you modify the engagement venue in a single day for my boxing observe, don’t make many favors. He says no, I’ve tried to maintain my promise, marriage doesn’t imply compromising your desires, you can be Sirat the boxer within the ring and Sirat the bride on this stage. She praises him and goes to hug. He falls within the pool. She says sorry, I didn’t try this deliberately. He comes out and catches her. He throws her within the pool. She shouts save me, I can’t swim. Kairav asks Kartik to avoid wasting her. Kartik goes to avoid wasting her. She splashes water and teases him. Manish and Suwarna see them comfortable.

Suwarna says simply consider Kartik and youngsters’ happiness, then you’ll know the revenue and loss with Sirat’s presence. Kairav takes Sirat to the engagement corridor. Sirat smiles seeing the place. She says you’ve gotten made a temple corridor. Kartik says sure, Dadi stated Lord ought to be there the place we do an auspicious factor. Kairav offers the invitation card. Everybody comes. Nani asks them to maintain the primary card within the temple. Sirat does the rituals and locations the cardboard. Rhea will get offended. Suwarna and Gayu begin dancing. Kartik asks her to maintain the cardboard together with her gloves. Sirat says no, I’ll maintain it as a certificates of my friendship. He thinks be near me, I’ll want you Naira. Sirat remembers her phrases to Sirat. Ranvir is leaving from his home. He asks the employees to wrap every thing and are available to his place. He hears a person speaking to his daughter Sirat on name.

He will get unhappy. Chandu calls Ranvir and asks are you unhappy that you’re leaving town, you simply miss Sirat, she is in Jaisalmer and we’re in Udaipur. Ranvir says I simply heard her identify, and really feel she is round. Chandu asks what’s going to occur when she is available in entrance. Ranvir says I’ve sworn to by no means face her, I can’t assure to maintain the promise if she is available in entrance, I’ve to go away for airport now. He ends name and leaves. Rhea will get a drink for Sirat. Sirat dances and teases Rhea. They argue. Sirat says I can name Kartik something, I m getting associated to him. Kartik comes and says she is correct, she will name me something. Sirat laughs. Rhea says see how she is behaving, possibly sugar rush. He says I believe she is ok. Sirat says I name you G for Goenka. She holds his arm. She says she thinks we have now so chemistry, she is silly, we’re getting married, why does she care, no matter we name one another. Rhea says sure.

Sirat asks her to go. Rhea goes. Sirat says sorry, did you’re feeling unhealthy of my phrases, did I hassle her rather a lot. He says its effective, she shouldn’t get between us. She asks what shall I name you now. He says Kartik, go away that G to that biscuit. She says effective, Kartik, I’ll all the time respect you. He says me too. She asks shall I name you Kittu. He asks shall I name you Dadi. He says no, Kartik is ok. He goes. They flip and see one another. Nani sees Kartik on his work name. Dadi talks to her on video name. She says I’ll full this puja within the ashram and are available quickly. Nani asks Kartik to speak to Dadi. Kartik says you must have advised me if there’s some imp work. Dadi says its imp, I spoke on the boutique, take Sirat there, she’s going to choose new garments. He says she already has many garments. She says she has to get engagement gown, its her first engagement, she want to purchase new garments. Kartik asks her to speak to Suwarna. Suwarna asks Sirat to come back and discuss to Dadi. Sirat greets Dadi. Dadi says I requested Kartik to purchase new garments for you. Sirat says no, I’ve many garments. Dadi says their pondering match. Nani says its a relation of lifetime.

Precap:

Ranvir sings Tere bin… Sirat scolds a child. Ranvir will get shocked seeing her.

Replace Credit score to: Amena