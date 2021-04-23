Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 23rd April 2021 Written Episode Update • TMT Serial Update

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai twenty third April 2021 Written Episode Replace, Written Replace on themiracletech.com

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai twenty third April 2021 Episode begins with Kartik saying we’ll go to the boutique. Sirat says advantageous Kartik. They go. Suwarna says Sirat has known as Kartik simply Kartik, their formality is ending, now they are going to come shut. Dadi asks Suwarna to get the engagement carried out. Nani says pray that their engagement doesn’t get any hurdle. Rhea will get upset and goes. Designer welcomes Kartik and Sirat. She says Suhasini had already despatched me your pics, I’ll get the designer garments. Kartik says I m feeling nervous, I m a easy businessman, not an actor. Sirat thinks he’s additionally my class. The designer reveals a costume. Sirat checks the value. She says 175000, I don’t wish to purchase a home. She will get offended and says they’re looting, the fabric is mild, this embriodery isn’t a lot, we’ll go and purchase one thing else, does anybody put on such colors, will you break the traditions on the title of vogue. Kartik says she is true. Sirat scolds the designer.

He smiles. Designer says I’ll present one other piece. Sirat asks did you’re feeling dangerous, are you embarrassed. He says no. She says I knew it, I speak garbage, however I didn’t say something such. He says sure, if now we have cash, will we spend it any manner, you worth cash and I worth your considering, you may bargai in order for you. She asks actually, now see my expertise, I’ll discount. He jokes and asks her to spare the designer. The designer reveals the perfect piece, its handcrafted embriodered chunri, simply strive as soon as. Sirat recollects the final time. Sirat wears the marriage costume and dances fortunately. Nani laughs. She says you each determined to marry within the temple towards his household’s want, his dad is highly effective and wealthy, I m scared. Sirat says I’ve the ability of affection, don’t fear, he’ll attempt to persuade his household, he mentioned they must agree, he’s their solely son, we’ll go now. She dances. FB ends. Designer asks did you want chunri a lot that you simply began imagining your bidaai. Sirat cries.

Kartik says give us a second. He removes the chunri and asks what did this chunri remind you. Sirat asks how do you be taught my coronary heart, we determined to not discuss previous. Kartik says we won’t give it some thought, inform me what’s hurting you. She says I had turn out to be a bride and was ready for him, however he didn’t come, he left me alone within the mandap, I known as you a lot occasions, however he didn’t reply. She hugs him and cries. She says you may think about what I went via, he didn’t come, he acquired the chunri for me, he made marriage preparations additionally. Kartik says sorry, I wish to inform one thing, fact is totally different than our creativeness, its higher to not know the reality. Kairav says Vansh, we’ll put together a dance for engagement. Kirti comes and asks what’s all this, Dadi isn’t right here. Suwarna says that is occurring on her saying. Kirti says Naksh has come again in the present day, he isn’t advantageous, I advised you to present me time to organize him, his state is identical, he sits within the room and cries seeing household pic, don’t understand how will he react figuring out this. Rhea seems on. Suwarna says nothing will occur. Manish says await some days, see what occurs.

Akhilesh says we’ll attempt to speak to Naksh. Manish says don’t drag me on this, I didn’t begin this. Surekha says we will cease for a while. Suwarna says no, Dadi mentioned engagement will occur on this mahurat. Naksh comes and sees the marriage card. He will get offended. Kartik asks Sirat to take a seat. He makes her put on the chunri. He says I’ll strive my greatest to maintain you content, I’ll hold the friendship. She asks is that this wanting good on me. He says sure, tears aren’t matching. She wipes her tears. He says you look very lovely, your boxing gloves will match. She laughs and says I don’t know if I can smile on the stage. He says we will act. They attempt to act completely happy. Naksh throws the playing cards in anger. He asks the place is Kartik, name him. He will get violent and throws issues. He says name that cheater Kartik, he liked Naira, she left a 12 months in the past, did he neglect her, what’s the hurry to remarry, you all didn’t inform me figuring out I’ll refuse. Rhea says they’ll’t ignora Naksh’s phrase, good.

Ranvir stops the jeep. Inspector says now we have stopped the visitors for the rally. Kartik and Sirat purchase the garments. He says your time is imp for the apply. He murmurs that worth didn’t get much less. She asks him to get snacks for youths. He asks her to take a seat within the automobile. She says I may have gotten 20 observe fits, sneakers and gloves within the worth of 1 lahenga. Ranvir performs guitar. He sings Lambi judai… Sirat is shut, with ear plugs on. She doesn’t hear him singing. Kartik comes again and sits within the automobile. A woman comes on the cycle. Sirat shouts are you mad to go unsuitable aspect. Ranvir sees her and thinks Sirat….



Precap:



Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai twenty fourth April 2021 twenty third April 2021 Written Episode Replace Precap:Ranvir sees Sirat going within the automobile. He runs after the automobile and shouts Sirat.