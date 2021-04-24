Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 24th April 2021 Written Episode Update: Naksh confronts Kartik – TMT Updates

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai twenty fourth April 2021 Written Episode, Written Replace on themiracletech.com

The Episode begins with Ranvir seeing Sirat. She leaves within the automobile. Ranvir runs after the automobile and shouts Sirat. Kartik will get a message. He stops the automobile. Ranvir sees the automobile stopping and runs once more. Kartik drives forward. Ranvir falls down. He thinks what’s she doing right here, who was along with her, did she get married, I’ve seen her, I can’t cease now. Naksh scolds everybody. Akhilesh says you understand what’s Naira for us. Naksh asks how did you give her place to somebody so quickly, what’s in that lady that she ended Naira’s recollections. Suwarna says somebody has to fill the vacancy after she left. Naksh says no, none may fill my mum and sister’s place, don’t know who is that this lady, I gained’t let her do something flawed with Naira’s household and youngsters. Nani prays for Sirat’s marriage. Kartik and Sirat come again to the resort. He takes the baggage. She asks do you assume I m weak, have a look at me.

She says ladies must be impartial. He says superb, maintain the baggage. He goes. She says what’s this, cease. She says boys can’t get dependent, we’ll handle equal burden. He says we will handle one another’s burden, you understand friendship. She smiles seeing him. Kairav and Vansh repair again the banner. Kairav asks what did this occur. Ranvir drives someplace. Sirat says nobody will come between us, I’ll repair this. Kairav says you might be superb, how do you repair the whole lot by magic. He hugs Sirat. She thanks him and reveals the presents. Kartik appears to be like on. Ranvir thinks I can’t go from this metropolis now. Naksh says name Kartik, I need to speak. Kartik comes there and asks what do you need to speak.

Sirat appears to be like on. Kartik says I used to be going to speak to you. Naksh throws the baggage. Naksh say my sister gave her life for you, and also you…. you didn’t take a 12 months to neglect her, you might be chanting another person’s title now. Kartik hugs Naksh and says we’ll speak. Naksh says no, how may you give my sister’s life to another person. He pushes Kartik. Sirat holds Kartik. Naksh will get shocked seeing Sirat. Kairav says dad didn’t get Sirat, I obtained her, God has despatched him. Naksh goes to Sirat. Ranvir meets Chandu. He says I simply noticed Sirat, I’ll meet her now, I obtained your prayer. Chandu says you understand the result. Ranvir says I simply need to see her as soon as, I didn’t need to meet however Lord obtained her in entrance of me, I’ve to fulfill her as soon as.

Chandu asks are you able to tolerate if she is married. Ranvir says I noticed her with another person, I noticed its not in my management, all my guarantees broke. Chandu says don’t see her once more. Ranvir says I’ve to see her as soon as, that she is completely happy. Naksh says anybody can get into phantasm seeing you, not those that love Naira. He scolds Kartik. Kartik says Naira was Naira, Sirat is Sirat, we all know the distinction, we cannot give Naira’s place to anybody, take heed to me. Sirat says I do know I m not Naira, it’s best to know that I don’t need to change into Naira, I m completely happy being Sirat. He asks why did you are available our lives to take her place. Kartik says you may’t speak to her like that. Naksh says it means you pretended to be loving in direction of Naira, I m damage to see you with different lady, your love ended with Naira’s dying.

Children run round Kartik and Sirat. Kartik and Sirat get right into a second.



