Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 26th April 2021 Written Episode Update • TMT Serial Update

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai twenty sixth April 2021 Episode begins with Naksh stepping on the chunri and leaving. Sirat cries. Nani hugs her. Akhilesh hugs Kartik. Kirti asks Naksh to hearken to her. Naks says I don’t need to speak to anybody, you additionally cheated me. She says no, please. He stops. He thinks of Naira. Kartik comes with a chilly drink for him. Naksh throws it in anger. Kartik says you must hearken to me, our relation was due to Naira, however you had been my good friend, you mentioned what you had in coronary heart, give me an opportunity to say, I don’t have to say what was Naira for me, none can neglect Naira, she was such, I’ve spent a life together with her, I didn’t stay earlier than she got here in my life, I m not dwelling my life even now, I m simply alive, I perceive your ache, I am going via this ache day by day, I had promised Naira that I can’t present my sorrow to children, she is with me in my determination.

Naksh says you do the whole lot and put it on Naira’s title, which spouse will need this. Kartik says sure, however a mom will need her youngsters not lack a mom’s love, I m marrying for the sake of my children, Kairav desires Sirat in his life, his want is my and Naira’s want, I m not dishonest Naira by marrying Sirat, sorry if I m hurting you, I couldn’t turn out to be a very good brother-in-law and good friend, I need to turn out to be a very good dad, I m saving Kairav’s life, I simply held Sirat’s hand, my coronary heart continues to be with Naira and will probably be together with her until it stops beating, I m not getting a spouse, however a hope for my children, don’t make me really feel responsible. Naksh leaves.

Kirti says don’t misunderstands Naksh, you already know his state, he didn’t come out of his sorrow, give him a while, not everybody is powerful such as you. Kartik says I’ve no braveness, I might have gone with Naira. She says you must stay in your children. He says I couldn’t clarify Naksh, you clarify him, he can’t stay like this, he doesn’t must neglect Naira, we are able to’t neglect her, we’ve to maneuver on for the sake of household, you go and speak to him, go, I m okay. Kirti cries and goes. Nani cleans the chunri. Sirat says Naksh could be so indignant, its not his mistake, he was upset pondering of his sister. Kartik comes and says thanks for understanding Naksh, he liked Naira loads. She says I want each sister will get a brother like him. He says Naira additionally liked him loads. She says she liked everybody, all of them love her. Nani asks will Naksh put a hurdle in your marriage. Kartik says no, don’t fear. He provides the chunri to Sirat and says don’t take note of anybody’s phrases. Nani smiles and thinks he’s a diamond. Sirat thinks Kartik has hidden sorrow and spreading happiness, simply he can do that. Suwarna asks Manish to speak to Naksh as soon as. Manish says he misplaced his sister.

Suwarna says Naksh additionally needs to be robust like all of us. Sirat comes and says sorry I believed you’re alone, I needed eye drops for Kairav. Suwarna says I’ll give. Manish asks Suwarna to go and put the eyedrops, Sirat isn’t his mum. Sirat says I m not silly. She sees one thing on Manish’s face and hits him. Suwarna shouts Sirat. Rhea seems to be on and smiles. Sirat says sorry, an insect was sitting in your head, I didn’t get time to let you know, it was toxic. Suwarna thanks her.

Sirat asks her to use neem oil, it can preserve the bugs away. Suwarna provides the eyedrops. Sirat leaves. She involves Kairav. Kartik says Sirat received eyedrops for you, come. Kairav says no, I don’t need. Kartik catches him. Kairav refuses. Sirat says its magical eyedrop, look upwards. She places the eyedrop in Kairav’s eyes. Manish seems to be on and goes. Children run. Kartik and Sirat ask them to watch out. The youngsters tie them up within the creepers crops. Dhaage me moti jaisa….performs… Kartik and Sirat attempt to get free. He holds her. Rhea asks did you lose to Sirat, will you let her win, realizing she didn’t inform about her previous. Manish says I attempted my greatest, I can’t do something. Rhea says you must inform Kartik that she has a previous, she is a liar, a cheat, please, we’ve to search out that man. Manish says we are going to speak later. He goes. She thinks I m dropping the assist.

Kartik says these bushes are like life’s issues, its getting extra sophisticated. Sirat asks him to settle down, the whole lot will get fantastic, it can take a while. She removes the bushes. He will get a name. He says I m sorry, I’ll go away proper now. He says I’ve to go to the resort for a gathering. She asks shall I come alongside. He says you’ll get bored there. She says I had seen a boxing camp there. He says come. Ranvir involves the resort and asks about boxing matches. He sees a woman and a man. He hits a bottle on the man’s head. The lady scolds him. Ranvir will get shocked and says sorry. He leaves, crushing the glasses by his hand, hurting his hand. Hamari adhuri kahani…performs…



