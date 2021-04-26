Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 26th April 2021 Written Episode Update – TMT Updates

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai twenty sixth April 2021 Written Episode, Written Replace on themiracletech.com

The Episode begins with Naksh stepping on the chunri and leaving. Sirat cries. Nani hugs her. Akhilesh hugs Kartik. Kirti asks Naksh to hearken to her. Naks says I don’t wish to discuss to anybody, you additionally cheated me. She says no, please. He stops. He thinks of Naira. Kartik comes with a chilly drink for him. Naksh throws it in anger. Kartik says it’s a must to hearken to me, our relation was due to Naira, however you have been my pal, you mentioned what you had in coronary heart, give me an opportunity to say, I don’t have to say what was Naira for me, none can neglect Naira, she was such, I’ve spent a life together with her, I didn’t dwell earlier than she got here in my life, I m not residing my life even now, I m simply alive, I perceive your ache, I’m going by means of this ache on daily basis, I had promised Naira that I cannot present my sorrow to youngsters, she is with me in my choice.

Naksh says you do all the things and put it on Naira’s identify, which spouse will need this. Kartik says sure, however a mom will need her kids not lack a mom’s love, I m marrying for the sake of my youngsters, Kairav needs Sirat in his life, his want is my and Naira’s want, I m not dishonest Naira by marrying Sirat, sorry if I m hurting you, I couldn’t turn into a very good brother-in-law and pal, I wish to turn into a very good dad, I m saving Kairav’s life, I simply held Sirat’s hand, my coronary heart continues to be with Naira and might be together with her until it stops beating, I m not getting a spouse, however a hope for my youngsters, don’t make me really feel responsible. Naksh leaves.

Kirti says don’t misunderstands Naksh, you already know his state, he didn’t come out of his sorrow, give him a while, not everybody is powerful such as you. Kartik says I’ve no braveness, I might have gone with Naira. She says it’s a must to dwell to your youngsters. He says I couldn’t clarify Naksh, you clarify him, he can’t dwell like this, he doesn’t should neglect Naira, we will’t neglect her, we’ve to maneuver on for the sake of household, you go and discuss to him, go, I m okay. Kirti cries and goes. Nani cleans the chunri. Sirat says Naksh can be so offended, its not his mistake, he was upset pondering of his sister. Kartik comes and says thanks for understanding Naksh, he liked Naira lots. She says I want each sister will get a brother like him. He says Naira additionally liked him lots. She says she liked everybody, all of them love her. Nani asks will Naksh put a hurdle in your marriage. Kartik says no, don’t fear. He provides the chunri to Sirat and says don’t take note of anybody’s phrases. Nani smiles and thinks he’s a diamond. Sirat thinks Kartik has hidden sorrow and spreading happiness, simply he can do that. Suwarna asks Manish to speak to Naksh as soon as. Manish says he misplaced his sister.

