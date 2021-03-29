Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 29th March 2021 Written Update Today Twist – Firstpostofindia

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 29th March 2021 Episode Written Update Serial By Star Plus. Read Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 29 March 2021 (29/03/2021) Written Updates With firstpostofindia.com
Current Begin Update: 29th March 2021:(29/03/2021)
Read Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 29 March 2021 Written Episode update on Our Official site Firstpostofindia.com. Now, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 29th March 2021 Written Episode Update Starts with Sirat tells to Kairav that she didn’t saved him. She safeguarded him for the good of she as though she would have fizzled then she would have hurt herself as well.
Kairav inquires as to whether her hand is tormenting. Sirat tells a little however Kartik speaks it is for the present moment. Kartik applies salve on Sirat’s hand. Ahead, Riya advises to her mom accessible if the need arises that Sirat consistently take the spotlight. She speaks Goenka’s consistently winds up intriguing Sirat. Manish digs out from a deficit. Riya gets terrified.
Manish put off his ear telephones. He tells to Sirat that he was chatting with his dad and in the event that he would have known would have offered call to her as well. Riya speaks to Manish it is fine.
Manish apologizes to Riya and tells he would have done the commitment function however mishap occurred. Riya speaks to Manish no issue as nothing matters in excess of a family. Manish speaks to Riya that she is understanding. Further, Kairav appeals to God.
He requests God to consistently ensure Sirat as he watches Naira in her. Kartik fights against eminent loss and embraces Kairav. Sirat come. Kartik and Kairav request that Sirat take a rest. Sirat speaks she is here to light on Mauri’s structure. Luv Kush comes running. They advise Kartik that the reviewer is here to capture Sirat. Sirat, Kartik and Goenka’s stand stunned. Monitor advises to Goenka’s that Dev made a FIR against Sirat citing that last attempted to hurt him. Sirat will not go to prison.
Kartik uncovers to auditor that Dev attempted to pester Sirat. Assessor tells to Kartik that he may be speaking right yet according to FIR he needs to capture Sirat. Sirat guards herself. The woman overseer requests that Sirat go along and don’t constrain her. Sirat speaks that she didn’t did anything incorrectly. Mauri gets annoyed with Sirat and Kartik for concealing the truth from her.
Overseer gets inflexible to capture Sirat. Kartik request that Sirat capture him as he beat Dev to the blue. He speaks he currently lament for not slaughtering him. Manish requests Kartik not to lose his mind. He requests to quit supporting others. Kartik speaks to Manish that nothing will happen to him since he is with him.
