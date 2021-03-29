ENTERTAINMENT

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 29th March 2021 Written Update Today Twist – Firstpostofindia

Avatar
By
Posted on
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 29th March 2021 Episode Written Update Serial By Star Plus. Read Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 29 March 2021 (29/03/2021) Written Updates With firstpostofindia.com

Summary Main Story: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Main Story Still Has To Come Please Hold On with us…

Newscast Live Days: Monday To Saturday

Current Begin Update: 29th March 2021:(29/03/2021)

Read Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 29 March 2021 Written Episode update on Our Official site Firstpostofindia.com. Now, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 29th March 2021 Written Episode Update Starts with Sirat tells to Kairav that she didn’t saved him. She safeguarded him for the good of she as though she would have fizzled then she would have hurt herself as well.

Kairav inquires as to whether her hand is tormenting. Sirat tells a little however Kartik speaks it is for the present moment. Kartik applies salve on Sirat’s hand. Ahead, Riya advises to her mom accessible if the need arises that Sirat consistently take the spotlight. She speaks Goenka’s consistently winds up intriguing Sirat. Manish digs out from a deficit. Riya gets terrified.

Manish put off his ear telephones. He tells to Sirat that he was chatting with his dad and in the event that he would have known would have offered call to her as well. Riya speaks to Manish it is fine.

Manish apologizes to Riya and tells he would have done the commitment function however mishap occurred. Riya speaks to Manish no issue as nothing matters in excess of a family. Manish speaks to Riya that she is understanding. Further, Kairav appeals to God.

He requests God to consistently ensure Sirat as he watches Naira in her. Kartik fights against eminent loss and embraces Kairav. Sirat come. Kartik and Kairav request that Sirat take a rest. Sirat speaks she is here to light on Mauri’s structure. Luv Kush comes running. They advise Kartik that the reviewer is here to capture Sirat. Sirat, Kartik and Goenka’s stand stunned. Monitor advises to Goenka’s that Dev made a FIR against Sirat citing that last attempted to hurt him. Sirat will not go to prison.

Kartik uncovers to auditor that Dev attempted to pester Sirat. Assessor tells to Kartik that he may be speaking right yet according to FIR he needs to capture Sirat. Sirat guards herself. The woman overseer requests that Sirat go along and don’t constrain her. Sirat speaks that she didn’t did anything incorrectly. Mauri gets annoyed with Sirat and Kartik for concealing the truth from her.

Overseer gets inflexible to capture Sirat. Kartik request that Sirat capture him as he beat Dev to the blue. He speaks he currently lament for not slaughtering him. Manish requests Kartik not to lose his mind. He requests to quit supporting others. Kartik speaks to Manish that nothing will happen to him since he is with him.

Next-Day Show Update: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 30th March 2021 Written Update

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
339
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
325
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
306
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
295
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
287
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
280
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside
262
LATEST

How and where to watch all Game of Thrones episodes online, full information inside
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
256
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
NASA's new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more NASA's new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more
253
LATEST

NASA’s new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more
Gameheads and Tech Industry Leaders Launch Game Design Certificate Program at Cal State East Bay Gameheads and Tech Industry Leaders Launch Game Design Certificate Program at Cal State East Bay
178
LATEST

Gameheads and Tech Industry Leaders Launch Game Design Certificate Program at Cal State East Bay

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top
x