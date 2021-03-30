Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 30th March 2021 Written Update in Hindi – Sandeep Jakhar News

ENTERTAINMENT

Today’s episode begins with Sirat who asks Karthik if he can call Kairava because he might be scared to see the inspector. Karthik tells Sirat that if he has to meet Kairav ​​either he has to come in or not meet him. Sirot walks inside the house. Manish refuses to let Seerat step inside the Goenka house.

Karthik tells Mainsha that Seerat is here to meet Kairav. Mansh says that Serat Goenka cannot step inside the house. Karthik and Mens argue over Sirat. Sirat asks Karthik not to argue because he had already told her to call Karav outside.

She starts walking. Mesh asks Seerat to keep going and Karthik asks Seerat to stop. Karthik asks Munsh what issue he has with Sirat. Mant asks Karthik what relationship he shares with Seerat. Karthik said that Sirat saved Karav’s life twice and thus shared a bond with Sirat. There is an argument over Sirat.

The chief accused Karthik of showing additional concern for Sirat. He accused Sirat of misusing the spirit of Kairao and Karthik.

Mant asks Karthik to throw Sirat out of his house and life. He tells Karthik to focus on Riya instead of Seerat. Manish tells Karti about his alliance with Riya. Karthik was shocked.

Mant asks Karthik why he is surprised as if he does not know about it. Karthik tells Main that he is wrong because he did not say yes to marry Riya. Mainsh came to know that Karthik and Akhilesh had not discussed the marriage.

Karthik asks Mensch how he felt he was ready for marriage. Riya tells Surekha that she will not be married to Karthik. She asks Surekha to do something.

Surekha tells Riya to keep calm as Manesh and Karthik are angry. Later, Karthik refuses to marry Riya. He tells Man that Riya is not present for him. In the heat of the moment, Karthik also adds that he will marry Sirat if he wants her to get married.

He says that apart from Sirat no one can take care of his children. Mant asks Karthik if he is ready to marry Seerat. Karthik says yes and is surprised. Sirat is also stunned. She runs out of the house.

Mant tells Karthik that he deserves someone who is educated and knows family values. He says that Serat is not a perfect match for him. Mansh tells Karthik that he is not listening to her anymore but one day he will regret it. Karthik left the place. Riya cries and leaves the place too.

Later, Seerat gets angry on Karthik and throws glasses. Here, Karthik regrets thinking of marrying Seerat. He gets angry at himself and calls himself selfish. Karthik regretted cheating Naira. (Episode ends)

