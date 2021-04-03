Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 3rd April 2021 Written Update Today Twist – firstpostofindia

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 3rd April 2021 Episode Written Update Serial By Star Plus. Read Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 3 April 2021 (03/04/2021) Written Updates With firstpostofindia.com
Newscast Live Days: Monday To Saturday
Current Begin Update: 3rd April 2021:(03/04/2021)
Read Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 3 April 2021 Written Episode update on Our Official site Firstpostofindia.com. Now, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 3rd April 2021 Written Episode Update Starts with Suhasini requests Mauri what she is inquiring. Mauri tells she is on death bed and isn’t lying. She speaks to Sirat that Kartik is an ideal counterpart for her. Mauri adds Kartik comprehends Sirat and furthermore supports her fantasies. Kartik and Sirat sit stunned.
Sirat gets some information about her wedding now. Suhasini thinks Mauri is doing acceptable acting more than she has anticipated. Mauri speaks to Sirat that everybody needs an accomplice when Sirat won’t wed. Suhasini and Mauri both attempt to persuade Sirat to wed Kartik.
Sirat consent to wed Kartik. Kartik sits stunned. Specialists come and Suhasini thinks ideally specialist didn’t failed to remember his lines. The specialist checks Mauri and speaks she is fine. Suhasini intrudes. Specialist speaks Mauri is basic as she is taking a lot of pressing factor. He requests Sirat to take care from Mauri.
Sirat requests Mauri never to leave her. Mauri tells one day she needs to leave her. Sirat speaks to Mauri for her joy she will wed Kartik. She requests Mauri not to take the pressure. Ahead, Kartik converses with Sirat.
He requests Sirat not to take any choice under tension. Sirat tells Mauri can never take an off-base choice for her. She speaks to Kartik for the good of Kairav she will wed him. Kartik speaks to Sirat only for the wellbeing of Kairav she ought not to forfeit. Sirat speaks the choice was at that point taken when Kairav met her.
She prepares to wed Kartik. Kartik requests Sirat not to forfeit her fantasies post marriage. Sirat guarantees Kartik that she won’t ever allow anybody to hurt his youngsters. Kartik guarantees Sirat he won’t ever allow anybody to come in the middle she had always wanted. Sirat speaks to Kartik that she can wed him however won’t ever adore him. Kartik speaks to Sirat that he also can never give her Naira’s place.
Afterward, Suhasini and Mauri discover that Kartik and Sirat is prepared to wed one another. The two gets glad. Kairav comes and thinks Sirat is leaving. He gets vexed. Sirat uncovers to Kairav that she is wedding Kartik. Kairav gets upbeat and embraces Sirat. He gets eager to thank you God.
