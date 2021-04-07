ENTERTAINMENT

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 7th April 2021 Written Update Today Twist – firstpostofindia

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 7th April 2021 Episode Written Update

Summary Main Story: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Main Story Still Has To Come Please Hold On with us…

Newscast Live Days: Monday To Saturday

Current Begin Update: 7th April 2021:(07/04/2021)

Read Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 7 April 2021 Written Episode update on Our Official site Firstpostofindia.com. Now, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 7th April 2021 Written Episode Update Starts with Sirat getting eager to watch Akshu slithering. She gets down on Kartik and tells about Akshu slithering. Kartik gets cheerful.

He requests that Sirat request that Akshu show him as well. Akshu doesn’t creep. Kartik tests Sirat’s sanity. He further requests Sirat to accept care from Akshu as he needs to go out for some work. Sirat concur. Kartik thinks once he will return then he will get some information about to advise him. Sirat plays with Akshu. There, Sheela appreciates natural products. Riya comes and requests that Sheela uncover Sirat’s past else she will toss her out from the house.

Sheela tells to Riya not to over brilliant her since, supposing that she will go then she will take her along as well. Riya gets goaded with Sheela.

On the opposite side, Suhasini gets some information about Akshu. Kartik educates Suhasini and Suwarna that Akshu is with Sirat. He tells Sirat was disturbed hence investing energy with Akshu. Riya catches Kartik’s discussion and gets incensed with Sirat.

In the meantime, Kairav and Vansh become friends with Sonu. Sonu gets energized watching toys. He inquires as to whether he can play with their toys. Kairav speaks yes. He further talks with Sonu and inquires as to whether any battle occurs between his Parents.

Sonu tells no. Kairav, Vansh and Kartik stand stunned hearing Sonu. Sonu reviews Sheela’s assertion and changes his assertion. He speaks no battle occurred among Sheela and Mukesh.

Afterward, Sirat plays with Akshu. She hear some commotion and goes to check. Akshu disappears from Sirat’s room. Sirat and Goenka’s frenzy post discovering Akshu is missing. Goenka’s denounce Sirat for her remissness. Suhasini charge Kartik for leaving Akshu with Sirat.

She requests Kartik he could have comprehended that Sirat isn’t a mother to deal with his youngsters. Riya incites Goenka’s against Sirat. She calls her untrustworthy. Manish calls Police to discover Akshu.

Next-Day Show Update: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 8th April 2021 Written Update

