Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 7th May 2021 Written Episode Update: Sirat meets Ranvir

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 7th May 2021 Written Episode, Written Update on TellyUpdates.com

The Episode starts with Sirat saying sorry, Kairav got upset because of me. Kartik says its okay. She says I should have kept my responsibility, won’t you ask me where did I go yesterday. He says hospital. She says yes, but he didn’t meet me, he had run away, he didn’t come here by his wish. He thinks to tell her the truth. He says nothing. He goes. He says maybe I didn’t do right, I should have told her. He runs back. He recalls Suwarna’s words and stops. Ranvir asks where is the lawyer. Chandu says calm down, he will call. Ranvir says I have to meet Sirat and remind her promise. Nidhi comes and hugs him. He asks how are you.

Ranvir asks why did you call her here. Nidhi says you came here without doctor’s permission, you don’t care for your life. He says I have no relation with the family. She asks what’ my mistake, I didn’t see you since two years. He asks her to go. She says I will call dad and tell everything, he will help you. He says don’t dare to say anything to him I have no relation with him. Chandu says I told him the same, he refused. Nidhi says I will call his other friend Kartik. Ranvir asks how do you know him. Nidhi says I met him at the hospital, he was also finding you. She asks how did you reach here. Ranvir says I didn’t do anything, I will do it now. Kairav asks Sirat to make a wish. She sees an accident. See recalls Ranvir’s accident. Kairav says they are fine, nothing happened to them. He sees her gone. He says my wish didn’t get complete. She sees an old diary and recalls Ranvir. He writes imp contacts in the diary. She says I will keep this safe for your sake. She throws the diary and doesn’t call him. Kartik gets the diary. Driver says I got a call from garage, someone broke the glass, car will be fixed in 2 days. Kartik asks who can do this. The man says Ranvir, he is in the jail now. Kartik says Ranvir broke my car windscreen because of Sirat.

Nidhi says Sirat is getting married now. Ranvir say its not possible. She asks what did mum do. He says she supported dad in her mistake, I will never forget it. Chandu comes and says the man who filed the case had withdrawn it. Ranvir thinks Kartik Goenka. Kartik says I won’t meet him, I m in a hurry. He leaves. He gets a call. Suwarna makes Sirat ready. She says you need to meet Dadi at the ashram and come back. Nani says do whatever Dadi tells you, take Mahant’s blessings and prasad. Kartik comes. Suwarna asks them to visit the ashram and come. Rhea asks how will you go, your car didn’t come from garage, who had broken the glass. Sirat asks when did this happen. Kartik says its okay. Sirat says tell me who did it, I will break his hands. Manish says resort staff had filed a case on him. Kartik says I have withdrawn it, don’t you trust me, I would do it for a reason, think anything, I m going. Nani goes to Kartik and says Ranvir was that guy, right, thanks for not telling his name, Sirat still has to give tests. Sirat says you vented out Ranvir’s anger on Manish. Kartik says lets end it here. Sirat says fine, you tell me the truth later. He says I m losing courage to say the truth. He asks her to come. A brand new car comes. Sirat asks whose call can it be. Driver says its a gift for you. Sirat says someone gifted you a real care. Kartik gets Ranvir’s note. Ranvir writes I can’t see Sirat with anyone else, so I got angry.

Sirat asks who gave this car. He says I will tell later, come, we will go in this car itself. They leave. She says we are going in a wrong direction. He says but destination is right. He stops the car. She sees SSC banner falling over the car windscreen. She says its that brand, you gave me shoes and gloves of this brand, why did we come here. He asks her to come. She says we had to go to ashram. He says yes, but we will go here first. She sees Sirat sports company, and says wow, its my name, I m so happy, I wish Lord keeps this company owner happy. He holds her hand and says come with me, you will like the surprise. Sirat and Ranvir see each other. Kartik recalls Ranvir calling him. Kartik asks can we meet. Ranvir says sure. Kartik says I don’t want to meet at the police station. Ranvir says we will meet at my godown, I will send the address. FB ends. Ranvir recalls her engagement and shouts enough, I can’t tolerate it anymore. Ranvir angrily ruins the things. Sirat punches his face.

Precap:

Kartik says I made Sirat meet her love, but my son… Sirat says I misunderstood you, you got a love medal on your chest because of me. Kartik says how will I tell the truth to my son.



Update Credit to: Amena