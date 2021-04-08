ENTERTAINMENT

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 8th April 2021 Written Episode Update: Kartik Cries for his daughter – Telly Updates

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 8th April 2021 Written Episode, Written Update on TellyUpdates.com

The Episode starts with Kartik stopping the auto. He checks and says sorry, she isn’t my daughter. The man says yes, she is my daughter. Kartik shows Akshu’s pic and asks did you see her anywhere. The man says no. Kartik asks him to keep his daughter with him all the time. He says she isn’t Akshu. Rhea goes to take Akshu from the storeroom. She doesn’t see Akshu. Rhea gets worried. She looks for Akshu. Sirat asks is my doubt right, she had hidden Akshu. She asks are you finding Akshu. She scolds Rhea. Rhea says I didn’t do anything. Sirat says you wanted to take revenge on me. Rhea says don’t blame me, I came here to find Akshu. Sirat says don’t lie, will Akshu come so far. Rhea says I came here to check for her. Sirat says don’t lie. Manish comes and scolds Sirat.

He says its imp to find Akshu, if we don’t find her, then you are gone. He leaves. Sirat cries. Rhea goes. Sirat says Rhea did something. She prays to get Akshu. She gets the dress bow. She says Akshu was here, where did she go, how can anyone do such a thing. Kartik gets tired and stops. He cries. Everyone consoles Kartik. Kairav cries and prays for Akshu. Vansh and Sonu console him. They go to find Akshu. Sheela looks on and says Sonu is silly, he didn’t think to enjoy as a guest, he went to find the girl. She sees some crates. She likes the costly items. Manish angrily leaves. Rhea says Manish saved me today, where did Akshu go, I thought to get her and become a heroine in front of everyone, where is Akshu, kids are really irritating, but I didn’t mean to hurt her. Lav and Kush bring Kartik home. Kartik sits sad.

Sirat says its my mistake, I left Akshu alone, Akshu is your daughter, I can never hurt her. Sheela tries the cream and likes it. Nani beats her and asks where is Akshu. Sheela says I don’t know. Nani says you can do such a thing. Sheela says don’t blame me, I don’t know about her. Nani says I don’t trust you. Sheela says I don’t know. Everyone comes. Nani asks ask Sheela if she has taken the girl. Dadi asks Sheela to not hide Akshu. Sheela says I swear on Nanko, I didn’t take Akshu, call the police, culprit would be worried. Rhea looks on and says I did this for my benefit, not to cause harm to Akshu, where is she. Sirat says I think she went somewhere crawling. He says this can’t happen. She says I had seen her, I told you. He says I can’t talk right now, please.

Akshu comes crawling there. Sirat doesn’t see her. Manish asks the staff to just find Akshu. Kartik goes out to Manish. Akhilesh asks Inspector to just help them. Everyone prays. Gayu says Naira will find our Akshu. Sirat sees the toy and cries. Akshu falls asleep in some dry leaves. The gardener comes to burn the dry leaves. Sirat says don’t burn it today, everyone is worried, there will be much smoke, burn tomorrow. He goes. Manish says you want that girl to handle your kids, she can’t even handle your kid for some time. Sirat prays. Inspector says maybe its a kidnapping case, did you hire any new staff. Manish asks Akhilesh. Akhilesh says no. Sirat says give me some hint about her. She sees Akshu’s socks and calls out Kartik.

Precap:
Sirat says I have to tell about my past, there was some guy in my life. The guy is seen.

Update Credit to: Amena

