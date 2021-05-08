Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 8th May 2021 Written Episode Update • Tele Serial Update

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 8th May 2021 Written Episode Update, Written Update on teleserialupdates.com

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 8th May 2021 Episode starts with Sirat punching Ranvir. She says you taught me to vent anger by punches. She asks Kartik why did you get me here. He asks her to listen. She sees the bullet mark on Ranvir’s chest. Kartik says you would know this wound, its a bullet wound, he had taken this bullet for your sake. Ranvir says Kartik please… Kartik asks how long will you hide this truth, Ranvir still has the bullet fragments in his chest, I made you meet him to get answers, not to fight, why did Ranvir not come to the temple on marriage day, he has all the answers, ask him. He asks Ranvir to give all answers truly. He says he loves you, he got angry seeing us together and broke my car in anger, I know he got mad seeing you. Her saree pallu gets stuck in Kartik’s watch. He removes it and goes. He signs Sirat to talk to Ranvir. He goes out. He recalls Kairav’s words.

Sirat asks Ranvir what’s the bullet matter, tell me what happened. Ranvir says I had come to the temple, on the day we were going to marry, I had seen you, you were waiting for me, looking beautiful. She asks why did you not meet me. He says leave it. She says no, I ask this question to myself every day, tell me why didn’t you come. He tells her the truth. She cries and hugs him. Hamari adhuri kahani….plays… Kartik leaves in his car. He says I made Sirat unite with her love, but I broke my son’s hopes, how will I tell him the truth. Sirat says I misunderstood you a lot, you had the love medal on your chest for my sake, I m angry on myself, why didn’t you remove this bullet. He says I didn’t had you, this is your memory, we cried a lot for each other, no need to cry now, when I got shot, I didn’t feel much pain, as that day when I had seen you wearing Kartik’s ring. She asks were you there, did you see. He says yes, I couldn’t tolerate it, I ran away and good that I met with an accident, if I died. She slaps him and says don’t say nonsense. He hugs her. They cry.

He says you know it was the worst two years of my life, I didn’t get happiness any day. She wipes his tears. She says we got separated for two years. He says we came first in the test, we shouldn’t stay separated now. They hug. Manish calls Kartik and asks didn’t you reach ashram. Kairav says I m angry on dad, he didn’t take me along, make me talk to Sirat. Kartik says tell me, I will convey it to her. Kairav insists. Kartik asks how do we feel when our loved ones get away, bad, right, how do we feel when we get them back. Kairav says really good. Kartik says our loved ones should be with me. Kairav says right. Kartik says Sirat is with the person she loves, he also loves her. She says but she loves all of us. He says yes, but she loves him the most. Kairav asks will she stay with us. He says no. Kairav says I want to talk to Sirat. Kartik says talk to me. Kairav asks did you both fight, tell me, did I do anything.

Kartik says no. Kairav says I will tell her sorry. Manish asks what happened, why is Kairav worried. Kairav says ask Kartik to get Sirat back. Manish asks what did you tell Kairav, answer me. Kartik says sorry, I wil come home and talk, take care of Kairav. Manish asks is this because of that Sirat, I will not leave her. Suwarna and Nani look on. Kartik says sorry Kairav, I will explain you once we meet. Ranvir says I had sent these shoes on Gangaur day, when I reached home, I got a call. Sirat says and we didn’t meet, maybe this happened many times in two years, you started this company on my name. Ranvir says you had just become a dream for me, but I made your name mine, I just stay with your name. She smiles. Suwarna asks what happened. Manish says Kartik and Sirat went, but I don’t know if they are together. Ranvir and Sirat spend time. O re piya…plays… She shows a ring and asks will you leave me.

Kartik gets Chandan’s call. Chandan asks are Ranvir and Sirat with you, their lives are in danger. Kartik asks what. Ranvir asks did Kartik take my place. Sirat looks at him.

