‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’: Family begins preparation for Kartik and Sirat’s engagement

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Newest Gossip, Future Story, Newest Information and Upcoming Twist

After the Gangaur competition, the Goenka household begins prepping up for Kartik and Sirat’s engagement. They plan to have it at a resort and the entire household leaves for that.

Everyone seems to be in a cheerful temper, however Sirat is kind of upset as she gained’t have the ability to follow there, however Kartik tries to raise up her temper and tells her that he’ll assist her follow there too. Sirat will get fairly excited, and so they each fall into the pool. Kairav was already there and it finally ends up turning into a cheerful second for them.

In the meantime, the elders manage a small puja to supply their prayers for the marriage to God. Then Kartik together with Dadi and Sirat go away for his or her engagement purchasing. Whereas making an attempt the outfits, Sirat remembers the time she was going to get married to Ranveer and was fortunately dancing round. Seeing a heartbroken Sirat, Kartik consoles her and tells to neglect the painful previous and stay up for the long run.

Will the engagement occur? What’s going to occur when Sirat and Ranveer will come head to head? To know what occurs subsequent preserve watching “Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai”.

“Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai” is produced underneath Shahi’s banner Director’s Kut Productions and airs on Star Plus. It options Shivangi Joshi, Mohsin Khan, Swati Chitnis, Sachin Tyagi, Niyati Joshi, Harsha Kandeparkar, Ali Hassan, Shilpa Raizada, Niyati Joshi, Hrishikesh Pandey, Ashita Dhawan, Priyamvada Kant, and Karan Kundrra.