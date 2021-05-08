Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fans demands to bring back ‘KAIRA’!

Longest running show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai never fails to fetch the spotlight with their amazing twists and turns. The show each track is gripping and fans never resists themselves from hyping the show. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehalata Hai is a chart buster and each week its TRP gleams out.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is currently witnessing high voltage drama yet again. So far in the show it is seen, post Naira’s demise Sirat (Naira’s look alike) marks her entry in Kartik’s life. Kartik and Kairav decides to bring Sirat in their life. Sirat too gets ready to start her new journey with Kartik for Kairav’s sake. But before Kartik and Sirat can unite, Sirat’s ex marks his re-entry. Ranveer tells his own reasons for not able to support Sirat. Sirat still accuses Ranveer for betraying her on their wedding day.

Now as per the latest twist, Ranveer and Sirat’s face-off will happen. How Sirat and Ranveer will react seeing each other will be interesting to watch. But it seems Kaira fans are not liking the storyline. Kartik and Naira fans united to trend for their favorite couple. Under the hastag #BringBackKaira and KAIRA MEANS KARTIK NAIRA, fans are demanding the makers to unite Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan in the show.

Kartik and Naira is like a heart and soul of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Shivangi and Mohsin surely makes the character special with their spellbound performance. Kaira separation never worked well with the fans and the show Trp off-course. Karan Kundra aka Ranveer’s presence in the show is spicing up the story but at the end fans only want Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan together. Hope makers unite Kartik and Naira/Sirat soon.

Tell us in the comment section what made you fall for the jodi of Kaira.

Stay tuned with us for more news, spoilers and latest updates.