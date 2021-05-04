Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Kartik encourages Sirat to marry Ranveer

The makers of the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai have introduced a twist just when the audience thought that their new favorite Jodi Kartik and Sirat are finally going to get married. Sirat’s ex-boyfriend Ranveer is brought back to the show and as per the latest promo, Kartik leaves Sirat’s hand and lets her go to Ranveer.

After Kartik learned that Ranveer has taken a bullet for Sirat which is still in his chest. He was facing a dilemma whether to reveal the truth to Sirat or not.

Kartik finally tells Sirat that she can choose his love and forget about their marriage. Kartik however tells Sirat that they can still be friends.

Now the important question is will Sirat agree to this? Stay tuned to tellyupdates.com for the latest developments related to your favorite show.