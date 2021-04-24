‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’: Kartik remembers Naira

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Newest Gossip, Future Story, Newest Information and Upcoming Twist, on Justhowbiz.internet

Kartik and Naira of Rajan Shahi’s “Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai” made a particular place within the viewers’s coronary heart with their lovely and harmless chemistry. And followers lovingly known as them “Kaira”. Very like Kartik, Naira’s loss of life was a giant shock for the viewers too, however when her lookalike Sirat entered, viewers discovered a brand new ray of hope.

They rooted for Sirat and Kartik to come back collectively, and it’s lastly taking place. After a lot persuasion by Dadi and Nani, Kartik and Sirat agreed to get hitched for the sake of Akshara and Kairav. Their engagement is just some days away and the entire household is at a resort for that.

Whereas everyone seems to be busy with their very own factor, Kartik misses Naira. He feels her round him and even dances along with her. It’s fairly an emotional second and can make you keep in mind the scene from “Mohabbatein” the place Shahrukh Khan dances with a lifeless Aishwarya Rai.

Maintain watching the present to witness Kartik’s feelings of his imaginary reunion with Naira.

“Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai” is produced underneath Shahi’s banner Director’s Kut Productions and airs on Star Plus. It options Shivangi Joshi, Mohsin Khan, Swati Chitnis, Sachin Tyagi, Niyati Joshi, Harsha Kandeparkar, Ali Hassan, Shilpa Raizada, Niyati Joshi, Hrishikesh Pandey, Ashita Dhawan, Priyamvada Kant and Karan Kundrra.