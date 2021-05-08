‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’: Sirat decides to leave

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip, Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist, on Justhowbiz.net

Rajan Shahi’s “Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai” is one of the longest running TV shows on television for a reason. While it has managed to keep the audience hooked with the new twists, the show with time has also built a loyal audience who find the characters relatable.

After Naira’s death, Sirat’s entry was a good chance for the audience and they were looking forward to her and Kartik’s union, and just when Sirat was going to get her fairytale wedding, her ex-boyfriend Ranveer entered the show. But what’s a story without some drama.

So after Sirat got to know about Ranveer, she and Kartik decided that they shouldn’t get married because Sirat still loves Ranveer. And as much as she loves Kairav, she realised being with him is only going to hurt him more.

Kartik and Sirat make a deal that it is best for Kairav if Sirat doesn’t stay with them. Sirat goes to a hostel, but when Ranveer comes to know about it, he comes to pick her up.

Will Sirat go with Ranveer? Has she forgiven him? How will Kairav take it? To know what happens next keep watching “Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai”.

“Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai” is produced under Shahi’s banner Director’s Kut Productions and airs on Star Plus. It features Shivangi Joshi, Mohsin Khan, Swati Chitnis, Sachin Tyagi, Niyati Joshi, Harsha Kandeparkar, Ali Hassan, Shilpa Raizada, Niyati Joshi, Hrishikesh Pandey, Ashita Dhawan, Priyamvada Kant and Karan Kundrra.