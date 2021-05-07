ENTERTAINMENT

‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’: The Goenkas plan a special get-together for Kairav, but it doesn’t end well

“Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai” has been surprising the audience with the new twists introduced in the show. Recently we saw that after Kartik and Sirat’s engagement, Kartik gets to know that Ranveer took a bullet for Sirat. He tries to clear the misunderstanding between them and even wants Sirat to marry Ranveer.

Both Kartik and Sirat break the news to Kairav that they won’t be getting married now, and as expected Kairav gets upsets. Kartik and Sirat then promise to do all that they can for him.

In the upcoming episode we will see that the Goenkas plan a special celebration for Kairav and everyone is seen dancing and having fun. But just then Ranveer comes to meet Sirat, and Manish, who always doubted her intentions, creates a scene. Kairav overhears their conversation and runs from there.

What will Sirat and Kartik do now? Will they tie the knot for Kairav? To know what happens next keep watching “Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai”.

“Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai” is produced under Shahi’s banner Director’s Kut Productions and airs on Star Plus. It features Shivangi Joshi, Mohsin Khan, Swati Chitnis, Sachin Tyagi, Niyati Joshi, Harsha Kandeparkar, Ali Hassan, Shilpa Raizada, Niyati Joshi, Hrishikesh Pandey, Ashita Dhawan, Priyamvada Kant and Karan Kundrra.

