‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’: What did Kartik and Sirat promise each other?

The audience can expect a lot of drama in the upcoming episodes of Rajan Shahi’s “Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai”. Well, that was obvious with Ranveer’s entry, but it will be interesting to see how Kartik and Sirat together fight the challenges life throws at them.

Though Sirat is not Kairav’s mother, she has formed a beautiful bond with him and Akshara. She takes care of them as her own, and even agreed to marry Kartik for their sake. But Ranveer’s entry just before their engagement brought an interesting twist in the story.

We recently told you that Kartik reveals the truth about Ranveer to Sirat and tells her that he took a bullet for her. He also asks her to get married to Ranveer instead of him because even she still loves Ranveer. And seems after knowing the truth Sirat wants to be with Ranveer.

In the upcoming episode we will see that Kartik and Sirat try to explain to Kairav that they cannot marry each other and that Sirat will be marrying Ranveer. Kairav gets really upset and leaves from there. Seeing this Kartik and Sirat make a deal that no matter what they will do anything for Kairav.

Will Sirat and Kartik keep their promise? Will they still tie the knot? Or will Sirat get married to Ranveer? To know what happens next keep watching “Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai”.

“Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai” is produced under Shahi’s banner Director’s Kut Productions and airs on Star Plus. It features Shivangi Joshi, Mohsin Khan, Swati Chitnis, Sachin Tyagi, Niyati Joshi, Harsha Kandeparkar, Ali Hassan, Shilpa Raizada, Niyati Joshi, Hrishikesh Pandey, Ashita Dhawan, Priyamvada Kant and Karan Kundrra.