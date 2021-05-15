ENTERTAINMENT

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai ‘: Will Kartik and Ranveer meet with an accident?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoilers, Upcoming Story, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on justshowbiz.net

Sirat of Rajan Shahi’s “Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai” is stuck between Kartik and Ranveer. While she is head over heels in love with Ranveer, she considers Kartik as her very good friend.

Recently we told you that Kartik and Sirat decide that they should let Sirat train with a male boxer. But once that boxer hits Sirat while training, Ranveer couldn’t bear it and goes inside the ring to beat him. This led to a huge argument between Sirat, Kartik and Ranveer, and Ranveer left from their in anger.

Later, Kartik tells Sirat to go to the resort for a puja and promises her to get Ranveer there. Sirat and the other ladies of the Goenka family dress up in their ethnic best and dance their heart out. Meanwhile, Kartik is getting Ranveer with him, but a bike comes in front of their car and while trying to save the rider they are about to hit a tree.

Will Ranveer and Kartik meet with an accident? Will someone get severely injured? To know what happens next keep watching “Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai”.

“Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai” is produced under Shahi’s banner Director’s Kut Productions and airs on Star Plus. It features Shivangi Joshi, Mohsin Khan, Swati Chitnis, Sachin Tyagi, Niyati Joshi, Harsha Kandeparkar, Ali Hassan, Shilpa Raizada, Niyati Joshi, Hrishikesh Pandey, Ashita Dhawan, Priyamvada Kant and Karan Kundrra.

