‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’: Will Kartik and Sirat embark on a journey?

Kartik and Sirat shared an unsaid bond. Although they’ve nonetheless not fallen in love with one another, their love for his or her households make them related, and so they can go to any extent to maintain them comfortable. In actual fact, it’s due to their households, and particularly Kartik and Naira’s youngsters Kairav and Akshara, that they determined to tie the knot.

The Goenkas are off to a resort for Kartik and Sirat’s engagement. And the day is lastly right here when each of them will depart their pasts behind and begin a brand new journey collectively.

Amidst a number of naach-gaana Kartik and Sirat’s engagement perform begins. Sirat together with the opposite women within the household performs on “Nachde ne saare”, and even pulls Kartik to bop along with her.

She is wanting gorgeous in an off-white embroidered lehenga. Kartik’s sherwani is color coordinated with hers. They give the impression of being completely stunning collectively, however simply then Ranveer enters. He’s right here to speak to Kartik.

Will Ranveer and Sirat lastly come nose to nose? Will his entry cease their engagement? What new flip their life will take now? To know what occurs subsequent preserve watching “Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai”.

“Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai” is produced beneath Shahi’s banner Director’s Kut Productions and airs on Star Plus. It options Shivangi Joshi, Mohsin Khan, Swati Chitnis, Sachin Tyagi, Niyati Joshi, Harsha Kandeparkar, Ali Hassan, Shilpa Raizada, Niyati Joshi, Hrishikesh Pandey, Ashita Dhawan, Priyamvada Kant and Karan Kundrra.

Keep tuned to TMT!