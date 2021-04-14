LATEST

‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’: Will Sirat and Ranveer finally meet?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Newest Gossip, Future Story, Newest Information and Upcoming Twist, on Justhowbiz.internet

Rajan Shahi’s “Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai” is retaining the viewers hooked with it’s new observe. Sirat’s ex Ranveer’s entry within the present has made the viewers extra curious concerning the upcoming observe.

Not too long ago, the viewers received to see that the Goenkas are busy celebrating the Gangaur competition. And Kartik has a shock deliberate for Sirat. He needs to reward her boxing gloves and sneakers and guess the place he has positioned the order, at Ranveer’s firm.

Nicely, Ranveer involves ship it on the Goenka villa, and Sirat goes to choose it up. However whereas she is on the way in which to the principle gate, Ranveer will get an pressing name and he palms it over to the guard. Sirat is tremendous completely satisfied to get new gloves and sneakers and reveals it to everybody in the home.

Later, the Goenka girls make moorti for Gangaur with a festive music taking part in within the background. Whereas Kartik and Sirat are making it collectively, Ranveer can be making one on behalf of Sirat. All of them are prepared to go away for the temple for visarjan whereas remembering their love and the viewers will get to see Sirat, Kartik and Ranveer getting emotional.

What is going to occur when Sirat and Ranveer will come head to head? Will she go away Kartik for Ranveer? To know what occurs subsequent preserve watching “Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai”.

“Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai” is produced beneath Shahi’s banner Director’s Kut Productions and airs on Star Plus. It options Shivangi Joshi, Mohsin Khan, Swati Chitnis, Sachin Tyagi, Niyati Joshi, Harsha Kandeparkar, Ali Hassan, Shilpa Raizada, Niyati Joshi, Hrishikesh Pandey, Ashita Dhawan, Priyamvada Kant and Karan Kundra.

