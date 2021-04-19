Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke actor Vatsal Sheth tests positive for Coronavirus – TMT Updates

Coronavirus is a pandemic which the world continues to be battling with. With the nation below lockdown and a surge within the variety of instances round us, this second wave of COVID appears to be wrecking extra havoc than earlier than. The TV trade too as taken successful as lots of the stars, forged and crew from the trade have ben testing constructive.

The newest we hear is that Haasil actor Vatsal Sheth has examined constructive for the novel Coronavirus. He took to social media as he introduced the identical and likewise despatched out his gratitude for everybody who has despatched love and assist his means. He shared a black and white picture together with a small put up. He wrote, ”Hogaye hum bhi COVID-19 +VE. I’m following all the protection protocols below the suitable recommendation. Grateful for all of your love and assist.”

Hogaye hum bhi COVID-19 + VE I’m following all the protection protocols below the suitable recommendation. Grateful for all of your love and assist. #StayHome #StaySafe pic.twitter.com/nFLFhrrzDx – Vatsal Sheth (heshethvatsal) April 19, 2021

We want him a speedy restoration.