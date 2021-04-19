ENTERTAINMENT

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke actor Vatsal Sheth tests positive for Coronavirus – TMT Updates

Telly Updates

Coronavirus is a pandemic which the world continues to be battling with. With the nation below lockdown and a surge within the variety of instances round us, this second wave of COVID appears to be wrecking extra havoc than earlier than. The TV trade too as taken successful as lots of the stars, forged and crew from the trade have ben testing constructive.

The newest we hear is that Haasil actor Vatsal Sheth has examined constructive for the novel Coronavirus. He took to social media as he introduced the identical and likewise despatched out his gratitude for everybody who has despatched love and assist his means. He shared a black and white picture together with a small put up. He wrote, ”Hogaye hum bhi  COVID-19 +VE. I’m following all the protection protocols below the suitable recommendation. Grateful for all of your love and assist.”

We want him a speedy restoration.

