Yellow submarine sinks Bayern in Munich

(Villarreal won 2–1 on aggregate)

Samuel Chuquez snatched a dramatic equalizer in the 88th minute to send Villarreal into the UEFA Champions League semi-finals at the cost of Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena.

Four minutes after coming on as a substitute, Chukwueze pulled home a cross by Gerard Moreno to cancel Robert Lewandowski’s 52nd-minute opener and send it to LaLiga on a 2–1 aggregate score. gave.

Villarreal faced mounting pressure from Bayern in the second half, including Lucas Hernandez and Thomas Müller, who had a chance to win it before the deal was sealed with extra time.

The hosts looked very disinterested for the first period and it took them just before the half-hour mark to have a shot on target when…