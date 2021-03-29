Yellowstone Season 4 – Highly anticipated trailer and release date to be announced soon

Yellowstone Season 4 has been extended a long time ago and the release date has still not been announced. Fans of this show are wondering if the trailer for season 4 is ready yet. And whether it will be revealed soon or not. Get the full details here!
Yellowstone Season 4 – Are we approaching a major trailer reveal?
The announcement of Yellowstone’s Season 4 renewal was made in February 2020, ahead of the Season 3 release date. Paramount Network has confirmed that Season 4 will hit the screen in June 2021, but a specific release date has yet to be announced.
Will Monica die in Season 4?
While fans are looking forward to the release of Season 4, they are also awaiting the release of the trailer. But the makers haven’t released the trailer, and it looks like it will be out in May if they continue the season 3 trend.
We can expect the trailer in a few months; until then you have to wait. According to some sources, the filming of Yellowstone Season 4 has also been completed. This means that it will certainly be released in June 2021.
Fans are raving about the new season and wondering what will be revealed in the trailer. We all know that Season 3 ended with a war against the Dutton family, and they were the target of a one-for-one murder.
Everyone is curious what will happen to them in the coming season. And usually they want to see if John and his daughter Beth survived or not. Get ready to watch Yellowstone Season 4 this summer.
Story:
Yellowstone is an American drama web series created by Taylor Sheridan and John Linson. The series follows the Dutton family, the largest ranch in the United States. And it shows the conflicts along the common borders of a large cattle ranch, an indigenous reserve and land developers.
The Dutton family drama continues in Season 4. And you can expect the extensive conflicts between the Dutton family and their rivals as they expand their cattle ranch. Not much is revealed about the season 4 plot, but let’s see if the Yellowstone trailer reveals season 4 spoilers or not.
Cast:
The new cast of Yellowstone Season 4 has not yet been confirmed, but the main cast is expected to return. And whether Josh Holloway and Karen Pittman, who played the characters Roarke Morris and Willa Hays in Season 3, will return or not, we have to wait and see. Yellowstone’s main cast is:
- Kevin Costner as John Dutton
- Luke Grimes as Kayce
- Kelly Reilly as Beth
- Wes Bentley as Jamie
- Cole Hauser as Rip
- Kelsey Asbille as Monica
