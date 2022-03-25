LATEST

Yemen rebels attack oil depot in Saudi city hosting Formula One race

Yemen rebels attack oil depot in Saudi city hosting Formula One race

Yemen’s Houthi rebels attacked an oil depot ahead of a Formula One race on Friday in the Saudi Arabian city of Jeddah. It was the rebels’ most high-profile attack to date, although Saudi officials promised the upcoming grand prix would go on as scheduled.

The attack targeted the same fuel depot that the Houthis attacked in recent days, the northern Jeddah bulk plant southeast of the city’s international airport and an important center for Muslim pilgrims visiting Mecca. . No casualties have been reported in the attack.

In Yemen, Saudi Arabia leads a coalition battling the Iran-backed Houthis, which captured the Yemeni capital Sanaa in September 2014. The state, which entered the war in 2015, has been internationally criticized for its airstrikes, which have killed scores of…

