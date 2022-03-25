Yemen rebels strike oil depot in Saudi city hosting F1 race

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia – Yemen’s Houthi rebels attacked an oil depot in the Saudi city of Jeddah on Friday ahead of a Formula One race in the kingdom – their most high-profile attack that threatened to disrupt the upcoming grand prix.

The attack targeted the same fuel depot that the Houthis attacked in recent days, the northern Jeddah bulk plant southeast of the city’s international airport and an important center for Muslim pilgrims visiting Mecca. .

Saudi Arabian Oil Company, known as Saudi Aramco, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Saudi officials acknowledged a “hostile operation” by the Houthis targeting the depot, without describing the weapon used in the attack.

The attacks came as Saudi Arabia leads a coalition still battling war…