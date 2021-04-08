ENTERTAINMENT

YEN vs FEN Live Score Turkish League Dream11 Prediction Lineup Team Squad & Preview

Avatar
By
Posted on
Turkish League 2021

At the venue of Yeni Malatya Stadyumu, the team Yeni Malatyaspor is all set to take part in the upcoming match of Turkish League 2021. The competition is scheduled to be held on April 08 and their opponent team for this combat will be Fenerbahce. The YEN vs FEN match is going to start at 09:30 PM IST.

Turkish League 2021

Yeni Malatyaspor vs Fenerbahce Preview

The team Fenerbahce (FEN) is currently positioned at the second spot in the point table. They have scored 62 points in total in their team’s account. As of now, the team has played 31 matches, in which they have won 19 games and have five draw matches as well. In their last match, the team has taken part against Denizlispor (DNL) which ended in the favour of FEN by 1-0 scores. Earlier to this match, the team has a draw match against Besiktas by 1-1 scores. In the meantime, the team Yeni Malatyaspor (YEN) is at the 17th position in the league table having 32 points scored in their pocket. As of now, the team has taken part in total 30 matches, in which they have gained success in seven matches and have 11 draw matches as well. Their previous match was against Istanbul Basaksehir FK (IBKS) in which they have faced defeat by 1-3 scores. Earlier to this game, the team has played against Gazisehir Gaziantep (GAZ) which ended in a draw match.

YEN vs FEN Team Squads

New Malatyaspor Squads

Benjamin Tetteh, Jody Lukoki, Ahmed Ildiz, Stephen Mallan, Adem Büyük, Bülent Cevahir, Burak Efe Yaz, Abdulsamed Damlu, Jetmir Topalli, Aly Mallé, Semih Kaya, Afriyie Acquah, Moryke ​​Fofana, Olcay Şahan, Kubilay Winglesskuş, Fernando Zuqui, Mustafa Eskihellaç, Doğukan Emeksiz, Umut Bulut, Karim Hafez, Issam Chebake, Wallace, Teenage Hadebe, Zeki Yavru, Erkan Kaş, Ertaç Özbir, Eray İşcan, Murat Aksit

Fenerbahce Squads

Serdar Aziz, Nazım Sangare, Sadık Çiftpınar, Altay Bayındır, Arda Guler, Harun Tekin, Ahmet Oytun Özdoğan, José Sosa, Attila Szalai, Mbwana Samatta, Nabil Dirar, Papiss Demba Cissé, Sinan Gümüş, Enner Valencia, Kemal Ademi, Mesut Özil, Mame Thiam, Ozan Tufan, Ömer Faruk Beyaz, Mert Hakan Yandaş, Fatih Yiğit Şanlitürk, Marcel Tisserand, Tolga Ciğerci, İsmail Yüksek, Uğur Kaan Yıldız, Caner Erkin, Mauricio Lemos, Gökhan Gönül, Filip Novák, Okan Turp, Dimitrios Pelkas, Luiz Gustavo, Ferdi Kadıoğlu, Diego Perotti

Probable Playing 11

Team YEN: Benjamin Tetteh, Adem Büyük, Issam Chebake, Bülent Cevahir, Bülent Cevahir, Abdulsamed Damlu, Kubilay Kanatsızkuş, Eray İşcan, Ersan Yasa, Youssouf Ndayishimiye, Fernando Zuqui

Team FEN: Nazim Sangaré, Altay Bayindir, Sadik Ciftpinar, Marcel Tisserand, Enner Valencia, Mame Thiam, Dimitrios Pelkas, Mert Yandas, Mbwana Samatta, Filip Novak, Luiz Gustavo

Key Players & Winner Prediction

Foe this upcoming match, the top picks from the team Yeni Malatyaspor (YEN) are Adem Buyuk, Benjamin Tettehand Kubilay Kanatsizkus. So far, these scoring players have gained 12, 4 and 4 goals respectively. In the meantime, the team Fenerbahce (FEN) have Mame Thiam, Ozan Tufanand Enner Valencia as their ranking players who have scored 6, 5 and 5 goals individually. Overall, Fenerbahce (FEN) is in lead due to their second position in the point table while their opponent Yeni Malatyaspor (YEN) is at the 17th position. The recent form of YEN and FEN is also favouring Fenerbahce (W D L W D) while Yeni Malatyaspor is in bad form as they didn’t even won a single match from their last five combats (L D L L D). All these factors and stats make the winning probability of FEN quite obvious.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
779
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
775
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
766
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
740
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
740
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
734
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
687
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
669
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
623
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool
Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast
617
LATEST

Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top