YEN vs FEN Live Score Turkish League Dream11 Prediction Lineup Team Squad & Preview

At the venue of Yeni Malatya Stadyumu, the team Yeni Malatyaspor is all set to take part in the upcoming match of Turkish League 2021. The competition is scheduled to be held on April 08 and their opponent team for this combat will be Fenerbahce. The YEN vs FEN match is going to start at 09:30 PM IST.

Yeni Malatyaspor vs Fenerbahce Preview

The team Fenerbahce (FEN) is currently positioned at the second spot in the point table. They have scored 62 points in total in their team’s account. As of now, the team has played 31 matches, in which they have won 19 games and have five draw matches as well. In their last match, the team has taken part against Denizlispor (DNL) which ended in the favour of FEN by 1-0 scores. Earlier to this match, the team has a draw match against Besiktas by 1-1 scores. In the meantime, the team Yeni Malatyaspor (YEN) is at the 17th position in the league table having 32 points scored in their pocket. As of now, the team has taken part in total 30 matches, in which they have gained success in seven matches and have 11 draw matches as well. Their previous match was against Istanbul Basaksehir FK (IBKS) in which they have faced defeat by 1-3 scores. Earlier to this game, the team has played against Gazisehir Gaziantep (GAZ) which ended in a draw match.

YEN vs FEN Team Squads

New Malatyaspor Squads

Benjamin Tetteh, Jody Lukoki, Ahmed Ildiz, Stephen Mallan, Adem Büyük, Bülent Cevahir, Burak Efe Yaz, Abdulsamed Damlu, Jetmir Topalli, Aly Mallé, Semih Kaya, Afriyie Acquah, Moryke ​​Fofana, Olcay Şahan, Kubilay Winglesskuş, Fernando Zuqui, Mustafa Eskihellaç, Doğukan Emeksiz, Umut Bulut, Karim Hafez, Issam Chebake, Wallace, Teenage Hadebe, Zeki Yavru, Erkan Kaş, Ertaç Özbir, Eray İşcan, Murat Aksit

Fenerbahce Squads

Serdar Aziz, Nazım Sangare, Sadık Çiftpınar, Altay Bayındır, Arda Guler, Harun Tekin, Ahmet Oytun Özdoğan, José Sosa, Attila Szalai, Mbwana Samatta, Nabil Dirar, Papiss Demba Cissé, Sinan Gümüş, Enner Valencia, Kemal Ademi, Mesut Özil, Mame Thiam, Ozan Tufan, Ömer Faruk Beyaz, Mert Hakan Yandaş, Fatih Yiğit Şanlitürk, Marcel Tisserand, Tolga Ciğerci, İsmail Yüksek, Uğur Kaan Yıldız, Caner Erkin, Mauricio Lemos, Gökhan Gönül, Filip Novák, Okan Turp, Dimitrios Pelkas, Luiz Gustavo, Ferdi Kadıoğlu, Diego Perotti

Probable Playing 11

Team YEN: Benjamin Tetteh, Adem Büyük, Issam Chebake, Bülent Cevahir, Bülent Cevahir, Abdulsamed Damlu, Kubilay Kanatsızkuş, Eray İşcan, Ersan Yasa, Youssouf Ndayishimiye, Fernando Zuqui

Team FEN: Nazim Sangaré, Altay Bayindir, Sadik Ciftpinar, Marcel Tisserand, Enner Valencia, Mame Thiam, Dimitrios Pelkas, Mert Yandas, Mbwana Samatta, Filip Novak, Luiz Gustavo

Key Players & Winner Prediction

Foe this upcoming match, the top picks from the team Yeni Malatyaspor (YEN) are Adem Buyuk, Benjamin Tettehand Kubilay Kanatsizkus. So far, these scoring players have gained 12, 4 and 4 goals respectively. In the meantime, the team Fenerbahce (FEN) have Mame Thiam, Ozan Tufanand Enner Valencia as their ranking players who have scored 6, 5 and 5 goals individually. Overall, Fenerbahce (FEN) is in lead due to their second position in the point table while their opponent Yeni Malatyaspor (YEN) is at the 17th position. The recent form of YEN and FEN is also favouring Fenerbahce (W D L W D) while Yeni Malatyaspor is in bad form as they didn’t even won a single match from their last five combats (L D L L D). All these factors and stats make the winning probability of FEN quite obvious.