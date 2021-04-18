LATEST

Yeovil beat Boreham Wood in first game since Lee

Avatar
By
Posted on
Yeovil beat Boreham Wood in first game since Lee

Yeovil beat Boreham Wooden in first sport since demise of captain Lee Collins.

Yeovil beat Boreham Wooden 1-0 of their first sport for the reason that demise of captain Lee Collins on March 31.

The membership’s gamers and workers paid tribute to the 32-year-old alongside his household at Huish Park on Thursday, whereas followers left floral tributes exterior the bottom forward of kick-off.

Boreham Wooden captain Mark Ricketts additionally handed flowers to Yeovil’s skipper Carl Dickinson earlier than the match acquired below approach.

When it did, the hosts created the primary probability of the match however Albi Skendi’s cross was minimize out by an excellent contact from Tom Champion to disclaim Reuben Reid a header on objective.

Tom Knowles burst by means of on objective however was denied by Boreham Wooden goalkeeper Nathan Ashmore.

Yeovil’s early stress informed after 28 minutes and it was Knowles who broke the impasse, latching on to Skendi’s cross to fireside previous Ashmore.

Gus Oil‘s strike was straight at Yeovil goalkeeper Adam Smith because the guests tried to reply.

Yeovil pushed for a second in a good second half, Champion pressured to clear his strains after Knowles’ flick-on.

Corey Whitely threatened an equaliser within the final 10 minutes with two set-pieces, first forcing Smith into a wise save after which curling simply over.

ID: 443595: cacheID:443595:1false2false3false:QQ:: from db desktop :LenBod:restore:2734:

Related Items:

Most Popular

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
25
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
25
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
The Internet of things The Internet of things
23
LATEST

Taking full advantage of the Internet of Things
DA Image DA Image
23
ENTERTAINMENT

When Salman Khan reached the function without an invite, Akshay Kumar – Rajinikanth was praised and Karan Johar was tight-lipped.
DA Image DA Image
21
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
21
ENTERTAINMENT

Kangana Ranaut’s tweet for Karthik Aryan, wrote- ‘My request to Papa Joe and Nepo Gang is ..
Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif
21
ENTERTAINMENT

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family – Tech TMT
DA Image DA Image
20
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
20
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match
DA Image DA Image
20
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top