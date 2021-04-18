Yeovil beat Boreham Wood in first game since Lee

Yeovil beat Boreham Wooden in first sport since demise of captain Lee Collins.

Yeovil beat Boreham Wooden 1-0 of their first sport for the reason that demise of captain Lee Collins on March 31. The membership’s gamers and workers paid tribute to the 32-year-old alongside his household at Huish Park on Thursday, whereas followers left floral tributes exterior the bottom forward of kick-off. Boreham Wooden captain Mark Ricketts additionally handed flowers to Yeovil’s skipper Carl Dickinson earlier than the match acquired below approach.

When it did, the hosts created the primary probability of the match however Albi Skendi’s cross was minimize out by an excellent contact from Tom Champion to disclaim Reuben Reid a header on objective.

Tom Knowles burst by means of on objective however was denied by Boreham Wooden goalkeeper Nathan Ashmore.

Yeovil’s early stress informed after 28 minutes and it was Knowles who broke the impasse, latching on to Skendi’s cross to fireside previous Ashmore.

Gus Oil‘s strike was straight at Yeovil goalkeeper Adam Smith because the guests tried to reply.

Yeovil pushed for a second in a good second half, Champion pressured to clear his strains after Knowles’ flick-on.

Corey Whitely threatened an equaliser within the final 10 minutes with two set-pieces, first forcing Smith into a wise save after which curling simply over.