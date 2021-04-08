LATEST

Yeovil captain Lee Collins was found dead in hotel room, inquest reveals, after failing to show up for training

Avatar
By
Posted on
Lee Collins tragically passed away last month

Yeovil captain Lee Collins was tragically found hanged in his hotel room after missing training, an inquest has heard.

Mr Collins’s body was discovered at the Lanes Hotel in West Coker, near Yeovil, on March 31.

Lee Collins tragically passed away last month

Getty

Lee Collins tragically passed away last month

An inquest into the 32-year-old’s death was opened and adjourned by Tony Williams, the senior coroner for Somerset, during a hearing in Taunton.

In a statement read to the court, coroner’s officer Ben Batley said Mr Collins, from Newport, Gwent, was confirmed dead at the hotel on March 31.

“Lee was a professional footballer with Yeovil Town Football Club,” Mr Batley said.

“It was identified that when Lee did not attend for training on March 31 enquiries were made at the hotel where he was staying, and he was found in his room hanging.

“Also admitted into evidence was an interim post-mortem report from Dr Adams, pathologist at Yeovil District Hospital, confirming cause of death as 1a hanging – subject to blood analysis.

“The coroner resolved that it will be necessary for further statements and reports to be obtained in respect of the circumstances of Lee’s death and the inquest was adjourned to an internal case management review on or before July 7 2021.”

The defender began his career at Wolves and also had spells with Hereford, Port Vale, Barnsley, Shrewsbury, Northampton, Mansfield and Forest Green.

WHO ARE YA

Meet the ‘Boxing World Champion’ – related to Xabi Alonso – trying to buy Derby

taking a stand

Swansea’s week-long social media blackout backed as more clubs follow suit

new era

Derby owner Morris agrees sale of club to 29-year-old Spanish businessman

Done deal

Marcus Evans’ Ipswich era is over as American investors complete takeover

unacceptable

‘Honestly, I’m done’ – Brentford ace Toney racially abused online again

daws closed

West Ham complete permanent signing of loan star after impressive season


He moved to Vanarama National League club Yeovil Town from Forest Green in 2019 and made 35 league appearances for the Somerset club, including eight this campaign.

His most recent outing came in a 1-0 defeat at Stockport on February 6.

Mansfield owner John Radford worked with Mr Collins between 2015 and 2017 and described him as a ‘battling braveheart’ on the field and ‘gentleman’ off it.

He played 163 games for Port Vale between July 2008, when he arrived initially on loan from Wolves, and June 2012.

Former Valiants team-mate Tom Pope said: “Lee was a tough, fit, excellent footballer. The enforcer for us, really. The organiser.

“He was the heartbeat of our dressing room. I am absolutely devastated and my heart goes out to Lee’s family, friends and team-mates at this time,” he told Vale’s website.

fbq('init', '752905198150451'); fbq('track', "PageView"); .

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
774
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
773
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
762
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
740
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
738
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
731
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
686
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
664
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
621
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool
Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast
615
LATEST

Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top