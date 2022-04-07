Yes Bank share price hits new 52-week high, rallies over 25% in 5 days; what should investors do now?

Yes Bank share price has rallied 25.5 per cent so far in April, adding 10.6 per cent gain alone on Thursday. The stock rose to a fresh 52-week high on BSE, after the Care Ratings upgraded the private bank’s credit rating. The stock price has jumped over 22.5 per cent in the last one month, and more than 10 per cent so far in this calendar year. The breakout in the Yes Bank stock may further take it up to 18-20 levels in near term, said an analyst. “Lower level entry investors may book their positions at current levels. However, Rs 20 may act as a strong resistance from where the stock is likely to shift into a downward correction,” Ravi Singh, VP & Head of Research, Share India Securities, told FinancialExpress.com

