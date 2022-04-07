Yes Bank share price: Yes Bank rallies 11%, hits fresh 52-week high on rating upgrade

New Delhi: Shares of Yes Bank rallied as much as 11 per cent during the early trade on Thursday, hitting a new 52-week high after Care Ratings upgraded the lender’s credit rating.

Care Ratings has revised the ratings for its infrastructure bonds worth Rs 5,000 crore a notch to ‘BBB+’ with a positive outlook, from ‘BBB’ with the same outlook earlier.

Its Lower Tier II Bonds and Tier II Bonds (Base III) too have received a similar upgrade from the agency, the lender said in a regulatory filing on BSE. The rating for Upper Tier II bonds has been revised to ‘BB+’ with a positive outlook.

Agencies

Shares of Yes Bank rallied about 11 per cent to Rs 16.25, its new 52-week high on Thursday. The scrip had settled at Rs 14.69 on Wednesday.

The private lender has been in demand among investors so…