The Container Cup, the third season of the Play4 program, started with a bang on Monday evening. Florian Vermeersch broke Vout van Aert’s unbroken cycling record from the first season, thus settling the prestige duel with Maury VanSenent in his favor.

Container Cup, Part Three. That is, 15 doubles among 30 top athletes and 4 doubles among 8 bivs. Florian Vermeersch and Mauri Vansevent were allowed to open the debate on Monday evening. Vermeersch vs. Vansevenant, which is a Lotto Soudal against Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl. But also a weak climber versus a fast rider on cobblestones.

For a long time it seemed that OneSevennant would pull the sheet. Remko Ivanpoel’s first lieutenant did well in the first three parts: running (1,500 m in 4:41.74), monkey bar (75) and golf (102 m). Vermeersch watched sadly from the Red Devils’ dressing room. This season could be…