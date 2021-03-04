Yes, I am ready to be Pawan Kalyan’s fourth wife

Ashu reddy Is a tough fan Jana sena Leader and actor Power Star Pawan Kalyan and his latest posts on Instagram are about his recent love. Recently Ashu Reddy took to his Instagram to share a picture of him with Pawan Kalyan and a handwritten note, written by the famous actor of Gabbar Singh.

Loading...

Loading...

Loading...

Bigg Boss 3 Telugu fame Ashu Reddy said about Pawan that he can still remember her and her tattoos. “I met my lord Pawan Kalyan again, he said that he remembered me and my tattoo. The actor offered me tea, we chatted for two hours. How sweet it was. I am so happy, when he left Gave me a lovely letter !! You will always be my first love Pawan Kalyan. “Regarding the handwritten letter by Pawan, Ashu said,” I wish that your wishes are fulfilled in this life. “

Loading...

One of his fans commented on his post and asked him, “Do you accept that actor and politician Pawan Kalyan gives you the opportunity to be your 4thTh Biwi? “To which Bigg Boss lady Ashu Reddy replied,” I’ll be right. “Her reply left everyone in shock.

Loading...

Ashu Reddy is popular for sharing photos from her photoshoot and lip-sync videos on Instagram.

Loading...