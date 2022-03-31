Yes, Joe Biden Signed an Antilynching Bill at the White House on March 29

On March 29, President Joe Biden announced on Twitter that he would sign the “long-pending Emmett Till Antilynching Act” into law that afternoon, making lynching a federal hate crime.

His verified Twitter account livestreamed both the signature and the comments that Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and Michelle Duster, civil rights pioneer Ida B. Wells’s great-granddaughter. The video shows that the event took place in front of an audience sitting outside the White House.

but a facebook Post It is claimed that the pictures taken during the incident were not actually from March 29.

“It didn’t happen yesterday,” the March 30 post says. “WH’s southern lawn was completely empty, no chairs or anything. Absolutely nothing. Plus, it was cold yesterday. 30°…