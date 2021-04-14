LATEST

Yeshu 14th April 2021 Written Episode Update – TMT Updates

Avatar
By
Posted on
Telly Updates

Yeshu 14th April 2021 Written Episode, Written Replace on themiracletech.com

The Episode begins with Rabbi Guru ji’s males come to him and inform {that a} miracle occurred by Yeshu. The villagers inform that the properly bought cleaned by itself and likewise bought crammed up by the water. Rabbi Guru ji will get shocked and says how can this occur. I had blended such a medication within the water which can make Yeshu unwell. Leena tries to make him notice his mistake. Toyseller asks Yeshu to make Manu drink the water. A villager girl says we have now to verify if the water is match for ingesting. Yeshu drinks first after which makes Manu and others drink too. Joseph says this water is secure for ingesting. An outdated man thanks yeshu for saving their lives. Rabbi Guru ji comes there with Neema and Leena. He asks yeshu to make him drink water along with his palms. Yeshu says you made individuals consider all of your life that you’re God’s messenger. He says God will free you from all of the troubles. He makes Rabbi Guru ji drink water. Rabbi Guru ji feels advantageous and tells Yeshu. He tells that he was blindfolded deliberately and desires to make individuals consider that I’m God’s greatest devotee and his blessings are on me. He says however you’re the one who’s chosen by the God to make higher of this world and us. He says I used to be silly not to take a look at your divinity. He says you might be everybody Massiah. He apologizes to him. Yeshu tells that you’re not imposter, however even you might have God in your self. Rabbi Guru ji thanks him for exhibiting him the correct path. He finds divine gentle in him. All of the villagers and likewise Rabbi Guru ji, cheer for Yeshu. All of them bend down their heads earlier than Yeshu.

Replace in Progress

Replace Credit score to: H Hasan

I began writing as a passion. It changed into a fledged out profession luckily. I really like studying novels and artistic arts. I am very dedicated and provides my greatest to my work.

Related Items:

Most Popular

DA Image DA Image
9
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
9
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’
DA Image DA Image
8
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
8
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match
Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
8
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
DA Image DA Image
8
ENTERTAINMENT

Dharmendra is removing the sadness from Corona in a home-grown style, the video surfaced
DA Image DA Image
7
ENTERTAINMENT

After recovering from Corona, Akshay Kumar did the first tweet, see how people are doing comments
DA Image DA Image
7
ENTERTAINMENT

This city was most liked by Brad Pitt in India, said- people come here to die…
DA Image DA Image
7
LATEST

IPL 2021 KKR vs MI: This is why Rohit Sharma is paying extra attention to fitness after IPL 2020
DA Image DA Image
7
LATEST

Even after scoring a century, captain Sanju Samson could not get Rajasthan Royals win against Punjab Kings, know what said after the match

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top