Yeshu 14th April 2021 Written Episode Update – TMT Updates

The Episode begins with Rabbi Guru ji’s males come to him and inform {that a} miracle occurred by Yeshu. The villagers inform that the properly bought cleaned by itself and likewise bought crammed up by the water. Rabbi Guru ji will get shocked and says how can this occur. I had blended such a medication within the water which can make Yeshu unwell. Leena tries to make him notice his mistake. Toyseller asks Yeshu to make Manu drink the water. A villager girl says we have now to verify if the water is match for ingesting. Yeshu drinks first after which makes Manu and others drink too. Joseph says this water is secure for ingesting. An outdated man thanks yeshu for saving their lives. Rabbi Guru ji comes there with Neema and Leena. He asks yeshu to make him drink water along with his palms. Yeshu says you made individuals consider all of your life that you’re God’s messenger. He says God will free you from all of the troubles. He makes Rabbi Guru ji drink water. Rabbi Guru ji feels advantageous and tells Yeshu. He tells that he was blindfolded deliberately and desires to make individuals consider that I’m God’s greatest devotee and his blessings are on me. He says however you’re the one who’s chosen by the God to make higher of this world and us. He says I used to be silly not to take a look at your divinity. He says you might be everybody Massiah. He apologizes to him. Yeshu tells that you’re not imposter, however even you might have God in your self. Rabbi Guru ji thanks him for exhibiting him the correct path. He finds divine gentle in him. All of the villagers and likewise Rabbi Guru ji, cheer for Yeshu. All of them bend down their heads earlier than Yeshu.

